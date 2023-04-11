Image: Bethesda Softworks

Are you wondering where to find Mirelurk Eggs in Fallout 76 to earn valuable S.C.O.R.E. points to level up your seasonal rewards track or earn valuable Raiders faction reputation? Unfortunately, no matter your goal with collecting Mirelurk Eggs, they can be hard to come by as there are only specific locations you find. Here are the best Fallout 76 MIrelurk Eggs locations so you won’t waste time scavenging for them in Appalachia.

The Best Fallout 76 Mirelurk Eggs Locations

The are two main reasons for you to fire Mirelurk Eggs. The first is for the daily quest, which requires you to Collect x 3 Mirelurk Eggs. Completing this daily challenge will net you 250 S.C.O.R.E. points that count toward the progress of your seasonal rewards track.

The second is for the repeatable Raider Fish Camp quest. This quest is an untracked and unmarked daily quest where you need to supply a Raider NPC Mirelurk meat in exchange for an increase in reputation with the Raiders faction. The Raider NPC you must provide is named Blackeye, and you must give her 15 Mirelurk Eggs.

You can find Mirelurk Eggs in the following locations:

Grafton Dam: 3 Mirelurk Eggs

3 Mirelurk Eggs Highland Marsh: 18 Mirelurk Eggs

18 Mirelurk Eggs Ohio River Adventures: 13 Mirelurk Eggs

13 Mirelurk Eggs Swarm of Suitors Event Reward: 1 to 3 Mirelurk Eggs

Here is the Mirelurk Egg item profile:

Food: 10%

10% Rads: +15

+15 Disease: 3%

3% Weight: 1

1 Value: 7 Caps

7 Caps Positive Mutations: Carnivore (2 x Effective)

Carnivore (2 x Effective) Negative Mutations: Herbivore (0 x Effective)

So what should you do with the Mirelurk Egg after you have completed your Daily Challenges? The Mirelurk Egg is a component in the following recipes, which can be very useful during your exploration of Appalachia:

Aged Mirelurk Queen Steak

Corn Pone

Cramburger

Mirelurk Cake

Mirelurk Egg Omelette

Mud Cookie

Pumpkin Pie

Remember that the Mirelurk Egg has a spoil rate of 75 minutes. Once spoiled, you will see the Mirelurk Egg turn into Spoiled Meat in your inventory. So make sure to use all newly acquired Mirelurk Eggs before they expire.

- This article was updated on April 10th, 2023