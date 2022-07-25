Where to Find MP-133 Shotguns in Escape From Tarkov: Debut Quest Guide

Every player will do the same few quests at the beginning of every wipe of Escape From Tarkov. For most players, the Debut quest can give them trouble as they try to find two MP-133 shotguns to hand in. You only have a few ways to get weapons in Escape From Tarkov, you can either find them in a raid, buy them from a vendor, or craft them. Let’s go over how you can easily and quickly get the MP-133 shotguns that you need for the Debut quest.

How to Get The MP-133 Shotguns in Escape From Tarkov

When it comes to the beginning of the game you are extremely limited to what you have access to. When you first launch the game none of the traders you have access to will have the MP-133 shotgun for sale. You may get lucky and someone could sell one to Fence and you can buy it for a high mark-up but that is going to be hard to come by early on in the wipe. This makes your main method of getting these shotguns to be in a raid.

If you want to bring these shotguns out of a raid with you your best bet will be to farm scavs. Most of the time scavs will spawn with cheaper weapons like shotguns and ADAR carbines. The only problem you will run into is finding a scav with the MP-133 shotgun exactly. Scavs can spawn with a few different types of shotguns like the MP-155, MP-153, and TOZ alongside the MP-133 you need. The best way to farm scavs will be to be the last PMC in a factory raid.

Being the last PMC in a raid will cause the AI scavs to be more aggressive and practically run to you. Since Factory is such a small map the savs will practically run to you from across the map if you are the last PMC on the map. Once you manage to kill them all and find a moment to loot them you may find an MP-133 shotgun or two.

The easiest way to complete this quest will be to use Jaeger. While he is not a trader you have access to when you first begin the game, you can get access to him at level one if you complete the Introduction quest and find Jaeger’s camp. Once you manage to complete this quest you will have access to Jaeger as a trader and he will sell you MP-133 shotguns. This might not work for you if you try this at the beginning of a wipe as many players choose to do this to get their shotguns and will leave Jaeger sold out of MP-133 shotguns regularly.

Once you manage to get the MP-133 shotguns the rest of the Debut quest is a piece of cake. All you need to do after you have the shotguns is to kill five scavs. This can be done on any map and can be either AI or player-controlled scavs. If you need any more help with Escape From Tarkov make sure to check out our other guides.

Escape From Tarkov is available on PC.