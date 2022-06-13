Escape From Tarkov Jaeger Camp Location: Introduction Quest Guide

Introduction is one of the early quests you will gain access to in Escape From Tarkov. This seems like a simple quest for Escape From Tarkov, you just need to go to Jaeger’s camp and get a letter from it, then exit the raid after you manage to find it. While this seems like a simple quest, there are a couple of o things you need to consider. Since this is an early game quest, players that will be taking it on will not have great gear and won’t know where to go. While we can’t help with the gear we can go over where you will need to find Jaeger’s camp in Escape From Tarkov.

Jaeger’s Camp Location in Escape From Tarkov

The first thing you will need to do when you load into Woods is to figure out where you are on the map. Once you know where you are, you will want to make your way to the South-East corner of the map. While you are looking for a little wooden deer stand, it will be a bit easier to look for a plane crash that is nearby. Once you find the tip of the plane crash, you will want to look South-East from the tip of it and you should see the deer stand in the trees.

At the base of the deer stand, you should see a white envelope that you can pick up. This is what you need for the quest. The item is client-side, so you can team up with a group of buddies that are all on the quest and each of you can grab the letter in your first run.

Now that you have the letter you just need to survive the raid and not get a run-through. To not get a run-through you need to be in the raid for around 10 minutes or have to earn around 600 XP. This can be done by killing a scav or two and looting them.

If you are lucky you could have the nearby extract of either UN Roadblock or RUAF Roadblock, both of those are just east of the camp on either end of the road. If you don’t have either of those extracts, then you will have to go to the opposite end of the map to take the Outskirts extract. If you do die, you will have to go back to Jaeger’s camp on another raid and get the letter again, until you manage to extract with the letter and hand it over to Mechanic. If you need any more help with Escape From Tarkov make sure to check out our other guides.

Escape From Tarkov is available on PC.