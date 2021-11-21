Where to Find Oval Stone in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Evolution Stones are nothing new in Pokemon games, and Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl players will need an Oval Stone to evolve Happiny into Chansey. This is the only use that this Evolution Stone has, unlike other stones like the Fire Stone or Leaf Stone. It can be difficult to find, but you’ll really only just need one of them since it’s specific to Happiny. Chansey is a great Pokemon for any team, so many players are wondering where to get this stone. Here’s where to find an Oval Stone in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Oval Stone Location in Pokemon BDSP

There are three ways to obtain an Oval Stone in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. The first and easiest method is to visit the Lost Tower on Route 209 just south of Solaceon Town. This is the same place where you can find the Strength HM. The Oval Stone can be found on the second floor of the tower in front of the youngster. This is the only surefire way to obtain an Oval Stone, but the second method will allow you to find more so long as you have the patience.

The other method of finding an Oval Stone involves random chance. Any Happiny that you encounter in the wild has a 5% chance to have an Oval Stone as its held item, so you can just catch multiple Happiny until you find one that has the stone. You can find Happiny in the Trophy Garden. The Pokemon in the Trophy Garden change daily though, so you might not be able to find a Happiny when you need one.

Finally, the third method of obtaining Oval Stones involves the Grand Underground. You can find Oval Stones, along with plenty of other rare items, simply by exploring the Grand Underground. There’s also a hiker underneath Twinleaf Town in the Grand Underground that can trade you Oval Stones.

How to Evolve Happiny into Chansey in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Evolving Happiny is a complicated process that requires more than simply using the stone on the Pokemon. To evolve it, you have to level it up during the daytime while it is holding an Oval Stone. Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl operate on the real-world clock, so you’ll have to level up Happiny between 10:00 AM and 5:59 PM.

Happiny can evolve at any level as long as you level it up while meeting both requirements, so you could end up with a low-level Chansey if you so choose. Happiny doesn’t learn very many moves at all (its last move is Charm at level 20), so it’s best to evolve it as soon as you can.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are available now on Nintendo Switch.