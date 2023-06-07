Where to Find Pottery Sherds in Minecraft

Here's where to find Pottery Sherds in Minecraft in Java and Bedrock edition 1.20.

June 7th, 2023 by Matthew Kevin Mitchell
Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Are you wondering where to find Pottery Sherds in Minecraft? In the recent Trails & Tails update of Minecraft, the term “Pottery Shards” was corrected to “Pottery Sherds” after archeologist Heather Christie pointed out the error. Although they cannot be crafted, Pottery Sherds can be found at five different Archaeology sites. Read on to learn more about locating and utilizing Pottery Sherds in Minecraft.

How to get Pottery Sherds in Minecraft

Uncovering-Pottery-Sherd-Minecraft
Image: Attack of the Fanboy

When exploring trail ruins, ocean ruins, desert pyramids, or desert wells, you can use a brush to sift through suspicious sand or suspicious gravel to uncover pottery sherds. These blocks will then transform into regular sand or gravel, with one of the twenty pottery sherd variations being dropped as a result. In addition, combining four Pottery Sherds will create a Decorated Pot with a picture on each side. Finally, Breaking a decorated pot without Silk Touch will release all the pottery sherds used to make it.

All Java Edition 1.20 Pottery Sherds

The below table shows all Pottery Sherd variants and the chance to find them for Java Edition 1.20.

Pottery Sherd VariantStructureContainerAmountChance
Angler Pottery SherdWarm Ocean ruinsWarm ruins suspicious sand16.7%
Archer Pottery SherdDesert templeSuspicious sand112.5%
Arms Up Pottery SherdDesert wellSuspicious sand125%
Blade Pottery SherdCold Ocean ruinsCold ruins suspicious gravel16.7%
Brewer Pottery SherdDesert wellSuspicious sand125%
Burn Pottery SherdTrail ruinsSuspicious gravel18.3%
Danger Pottery SherdTrail ruinsSuspicious gravel18.3%
Explorer Pottery SherdCold Ocean ruinsCold ruins suspicious gravel16.7%
Friend Pottery SherdTrail ruinsSuspicious gravel18.3%
Heart Pottery SherdTrail ruinsSuspicious gravel18.3%
Heartbreak Pottery SherdTrail ruinsSuspicious gravel18.3%
Howl Pottery SherdTrail ruinsSuspicious gravel18.3%
Miner Pottery SherdDesert templeSuspicious sand112.5%
Mourner Pottery SherdCold Ocean ruinsCold ruins suspicious gravel16.7%
Plenty Pottery SherdCold Ocean ruinsCold ruins suspicious gravel16.7%
Prize Pottery SherdDesert templeSuspicious sand112.5%
Sheaf Pottery SherdTrail ruinsSuspicious gravel18.3%
Shelter Pottery SherdWarm Ocean ruinsWarm ruins suspicious sand16.7%
Skull Pottery SherdDesert templeSuspicious sand112.5%
Snort Pottery SherdWarm Ocean ruinsWarm ruins suspicious sand16.7%

Related: How to Fix ‘Connecting to your Account’ in Minecraft Legends

All Bedrock Edition 1.20 Pottery Sherds

The below table shows all Pottery Sherd variants and the chance to find them for Bedrock Edition 1.20.

Potter Sherd VariantStructureContainerAmountChance
Angler Pottery SherdWarm Ocean ruinsWarm ruins suspicious sand17.1%
Archer Pottery SherdDesert templeSuspicious sand112.5%
Arms Up Pottery SherdDesert wellSuspicious sand125%
Blade Pottery SherdCold Ocean ruinsCold ruins suspicious gravel16.7%
Brewer Pottery SherdDesert wellSuspicious sand125%
Burn Pottery SherdTrail ruinsSuspicious gravel11.8%
Danger Pottery SherdTrail ruinsSuspicious gravel11.8%
Explorer Pottery SherdCold Ocean ruinsCold ruins suspicious gravel16.7%
Friend Pottery SherdTrail ruinsSuspicious gravel11.8%
Heart Pottery SherdTrail ruinsSuspicious gravel11.8%
Heartbreak Pottery SherdTrail ruinsSuspicious gravel11.8%
Howl Pottery SherdTrail ruinsSuspicious gravel11.8%
Miner Pottery SherdDesert templeSuspicious sand112.5%
Mourner Pottery SherdCold Ocean ruinsCold ruins suspicious gravel16.7%
Plenty Pottery SherdCold Ocean ruinsCold ruins suspicious gravel16.7%
Prize Pottery SherdDesert templeSuspicious sand112.5%
Sheaf Pottery SherdTrail ruinsSuspicious gravel11.8%
Shelter Pottery SherdWarm Ocean ruinsWarm ruins suspicious sand17.1%
Skull Pottery SherdDesert templeSuspicious sand112.5%
Snort Pottery SherdWarm Ocean ruinsWarm ruins suspicious sand17.1%

- This article was updated on June 7th, 2023

About The Author

Avatar photo

Matthew Kevin Mitchell has been a contributing writer for Attack of the Fanboy and PC Invasion since 2022. Matthew primarily covers Manga like One Piece, horror movies like Scream, and survival horror games like Dead by Daylight. His favorite moment came during his first press event covering Scream 6 for AotF. He hails from Denver, Colorado, where he received his Bachelor of Science in Information Technology from Regis University. When he isn’t scaring himself silly or writing, he loves to play ice hockey, spoil his dog, and drink an unhealthy amount of coffee.

More Stories by Matthew Kevin Mitchell

More on Attack of the Fanboy :