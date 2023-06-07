Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Are you wondering where to find Pottery Sherds in Minecraft? In the recent Trails & Tails update of Minecraft, the term “Pottery Shards” was corrected to “Pottery Sherds” after archeologist Heather Christie pointed out the error. Although they cannot be crafted, Pottery Sherds can be found at five different Archaeology sites. Read on to learn more about locating and utilizing Pottery Sherds in Minecraft.

How to get Pottery Sherds in Minecraft

When exploring trail ruins, ocean ruins, desert pyramids, or desert wells, you can use a brush to sift through suspicious sand or suspicious gravel to uncover pottery sherds. These blocks will then transform into regular sand or gravel, with one of the twenty pottery sherd variations being dropped as a result. In addition, combining four Pottery Sherds will create a Decorated Pot with a picture on each side. Finally, Breaking a decorated pot without Silk Touch will release all the pottery sherds used to make it.

All Java Edition 1.20 Pottery Sherds

The below table shows all Pottery Sherd variants and the chance to find them for Java Edition 1.20.

Pottery Sherd Variant Structure Container Amount Chance Angler Pottery Sherd Warm Ocean ruins Warm ruins suspicious sand 1 6.7% Archer Pottery Sherd Desert temple Suspicious sand 1 12.5% Arms Up Pottery Sherd Desert well Suspicious sand 1 25% Blade Pottery Sherd Cold Ocean ruins Cold ruins suspicious gravel 1 6.7% Brewer Pottery Sherd Desert well Suspicious sand 1 25% Burn Pottery Sherd Trail ruins Suspicious gravel 1 8.3% Danger Pottery Sherd Trail ruins Suspicious gravel 1 8.3% Explorer Pottery Sherd Cold Ocean ruins Cold ruins suspicious gravel 1 6.7% Friend Pottery Sherd Trail ruins Suspicious gravel 1 8.3% Heart Pottery Sherd Trail ruins Suspicious gravel 1 8.3% Heartbreak Pottery Sherd Trail ruins Suspicious gravel 1 8.3% Howl Pottery Sherd Trail ruins Suspicious gravel 1 8.3% Miner Pottery Sherd Desert temple Suspicious sand 1 12.5% Mourner Pottery Sherd Cold Ocean ruins Cold ruins suspicious gravel 1 6.7% Plenty Pottery Sherd Cold Ocean ruins Cold ruins suspicious gravel 1 6.7% Prize Pottery Sherd Desert temple Suspicious sand 1 12.5% Sheaf Pottery Sherd Trail ruins Suspicious gravel 1 8.3% Shelter Pottery Sherd Warm Ocean ruins Warm ruins suspicious sand 1 6.7% Skull Pottery Sherd Desert temple Suspicious sand 1 12.5% Snort Pottery Sherd Warm Ocean ruins Warm ruins suspicious sand 1 6.7%

All Bedrock Edition 1.20 Pottery Sherds

The below table shows all Pottery Sherd variants and the chance to find them for Bedrock Edition 1.20.

Potter Sherd Variant Structure Container Amount Chance Angler Pottery Sherd Warm Ocean ruins Warm ruins suspicious sand 1 7.1% Archer Pottery Sherd Desert temple Suspicious sand 1 12.5% Arms Up Pottery Sherd Desert well Suspicious sand 1 25% Blade Pottery Sherd Cold Ocean ruins Cold ruins suspicious gravel 1 6.7% Brewer Pottery Sherd Desert well Suspicious sand 1 25% Burn Pottery Sherd Trail ruins Suspicious gravel 1 1.8% Danger Pottery Sherd Trail ruins Suspicious gravel 1 1.8% Explorer Pottery Sherd Cold Ocean ruins Cold ruins suspicious gravel 1 6.7% Friend Pottery Sherd Trail ruins Suspicious gravel 1 1.8% Heart Pottery Sherd Trail ruins Suspicious gravel 1 1.8% Heartbreak Pottery Sherd Trail ruins Suspicious gravel 1 1.8% Howl Pottery Sherd Trail ruins Suspicious gravel 1 1.8% Miner Pottery Sherd Desert temple Suspicious sand 1 12.5% Mourner Pottery Sherd Cold Ocean ruins Cold ruins suspicious gravel 1 6.7% Plenty Pottery Sherd Cold Ocean ruins Cold ruins suspicious gravel 1 6.7% Prize Pottery Sherd Desert temple Suspicious sand 1 12.5% Sheaf Pottery Sherd Trail ruins Suspicious gravel 1 1.8% Shelter Pottery Sherd Warm Ocean ruins Warm ruins suspicious sand 1 7.1% Skull Pottery Sherd Desert temple Suspicious sand 1 12.5% Snort Pottery Sherd Warm Ocean ruins Warm ruins suspicious sand 1 7.1%

