How to Fix ‘Connecting to your Account’ in Minecraft Legends

Minecraft Legends has plenty of interesting mechanics for Minecraft fanatics to sink their teeth into — but some have already been running into account connection errors. When people have been trying to connect to their account and log in, they have been getting an issue thrown at them. This article will take you through how to fix the “Connecting to your Account” error in Minecraft Legends.

Fixing “Connecting to your Account” in Minecraft Legends

In order to fix the “Connecting to your Account” error in Minecraft Legends you will want to try a simple reboot of the game first of all. This may kick the game back into action very quickly so it is worth a shot to check if it fixes the error. if it doesn’t then the next thing you can do is try and check the Minecraft Legends Twitter account for any server error announcements.

If a lot of people are running into the same connection error then it is likely that it is a server-side issue. This means that the fix would then be to wait it out until the servers became steady and then try connecting to the account. If any of that does not work you can also try resetting your internet or email Minecraft Legends Support.

Does the “Connecting to your Account” Error Happen Often in Minecraft Legends?

At the time of writing, there haven’t been an absolute ton of these reports happening for Minecraft Legends in terms of an error. If you have general connection issues then this will increase the chance of you running into the endless connecting to account error. Nonetheless, the issue may appear more over time as the game’s life cycle continues especially with server maintenance and such.

In the meantime, when you get back into the game, you can begin to create some incredible bases — indulging yourself with everything Minecraft Legends has to offer.

- This article was updated on April 18th, 2023