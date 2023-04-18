4 Best Mounts in Minecraft Legends

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

There are currently four mounts in Minecraft Legends. Each mount is different in its own way, but there is one that stands out as the best option. And don’t worry — even if you didn’t claim the Deluxe Pack, you can find all the mounts in-game. Here’s the mount you’ll want to get every time in Minecraft Legends.

Minecraft Legends: Mount Tier List, Explained

Before you know what the best mount is in Minecraft Legends, you first need to know where to find all the mounts in Minecraft Legends. After following our guide, come back and learn what the best mount is.

S-Tier Mount – Minecraft Legends

The best mount in Minecraft Legends is the Brilliant Beetle. Brilliant Beetle is slower than every other mount in the game, but it has one feature that none of the other mounts have.

Along with the ability to glide for a long time, Brilliant Beetle has the ability to scale any mountain or wall with ease. Instead of needing to press jump to hop over something, with Brilliant Beetle, you simply need to move forward and you’ll automatically fly over everything.

While Brilliant Beetle is slow, its ability to come quickly in and out of ally and enemy bases and scale mountains easily makes it the best mount.

A-Tier Mount – Minecraft Legends

The second best mount in Minecraft Legends is Big Beak. Big Beak is much faster than Brilliant Beetle both in the air and on land, but as high as its jump is, it can’t easily scale walls or mountains.

Big Beak is the best all-around mount in Minecraft Legends. If you want something fast and agile, since it can glide like Brilliant Beetle, Big Beak is an excellent choice.

B-Tier Mount – Minecraft Legends

The third best mount in Minecraft Legends is Regal Tiger. While it arguably looks the coolest, Regal Tiger isn’t as competitive as Brilliant Beetle or Big Beak.

Regal Tiger is the fastest mount on land. However, it can’t fly and it has a very low jump. While speed is important, it’s not as important considering how effective the better mounts are.

C-Tier Mount – Minecraft Legends

The worst mount in Minecraft Legends is the Horse. You start every game with Horse and, while it is reliably fast and agile, it doesn’t have any advantage over the other mounts. Because of that, it is the least best mount in Minecraft Legends.