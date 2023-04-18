Which Difficulty Should You Pick in Minecraft Legends? All Difficulty Options, Explained

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Minecraft Legends has four difficulty options that allow you to customize your experience. The difficulty won’t scale depending on your party size, so choose the difficulty option that best matches what you are looking for.

After claiming your Deluxe Skin Pack, hop into Campaign Mode and choose your difficulty. Here is how to do that and what all the difficulty options are in Minecraft Legends.

How to Change the Difficulty in Minecraft Legends

Changing the difficulty in Minecraft Legends can be challenging. After selecting Campaign Mode, select New Story or your saved file.

Here, you’ll see the Settings on the right side of the screen. Select the difficulty drop-down and pick which one is right for you.

Minecraft Legends: All Difficulty Options, Explained

Storied – Recommended for players that want to experience the story and explore the world with less conflict. Smaller world with fewer Piglin bases. Player units are more resilient. Resources are more plentiful, and Piglin attacks are infrequent and much weaker.

– Recommended for players that want to experience the story and explore the world with less conflict. Smaller world with fewer Piglin bases. Player units are more resilient. Resources are more plentiful, and Piglin attacks are infrequent and much weaker. Fabled – Recommended for players less familiar with strategy games. Balanced world size and amount of Piglin bases. Requires strategy and correct use of your tools.

– Recommended for players less familiar with strategy games. Balanced world size and amount of Piglin bases. Requires strategy and correct use of your tools. Mythic – Recommended for players seeking a greater challenge. Larger world size with more Piglin bases. Enemy units are slightly more resilient. Resources are more scarce.

– Recommended for players seeking a greater challenge. Larger world size with more Piglin bases. Enemy units are slightly more resilient. Resources are more scarce. Legendary – Recommended for one or more expert players seeking a greater challenge. Larger world size with more Piglin bases. Enemy units are more resilient. Resources are much more scarce. Piglin attacks are stronger and more frequent.

Remember, you can try out a difficulty and change it any time you load up the Campaign Mode. Unfortunately, Versus Mode doesn’t have difficulty options, so you’ll need to learn the ropes and master them yourself.