All 4 Minecraft Legends Mount Locations: Brilliant Beetle, Big Beak, Regal Tiger, Horse

One of the first things you’ll likely want to do in Minecraft Legends is find all the mounts. You start the Campaign and Versus Modes with a Horse and can acquire three other mounts if you know where to look. Luckily, we’ve been playing Minecraft Legends and know where to look.

Where to Find All Mounts in Minecraft Legends

While the Horse isn’t hard to find — you start every game with a Horse and can find it again at your base — the real challenge is knowing where to find the Regal Tiger, Brilliant Beetle, and Big Beak.

To make your adventure a little less complicated, here is where you can find all the mounts in Minecraft Legends.

Regal Tiger Location – Minecraft Legends

In Campaign Mode, you’ll discover the Regal Tiger by visiting one of the question marks on the map. If the question mark is in a Desert or Savannah Biome, you’ll find a Regal Tiger.

In Versus Mode, you’ll discover the Regal Tiger in a Savannah or Desert Biome. If the Biome is dry, you’ll find a pack of Regal Tigers that you and your friends can mount.

Brilliant Beetle Location – Minecraft Legends

In Campaign Mode, you’ll find the Brilliant Beetle by visiting a question mark that is in a Jungle or Swamp Biome.

In Versus Mode, Brilliant Beetles can be found in Jungle or Swamp Biomes. Look in the water and by the trees and you’ll find a few Brilliant Beetles.

Big Beak Location – Minecraft Legends

In Campaign Mode, Big Beaks are found in Tropical Biomes and Swamps. Like always, you need to find a question mark on the map that is in one of these Biomes to get a Big Beak.

In Versus Mode, you’ll find a Big Beak in Tropical or Swamp Biomes. Big Beaks are usually found in water, so search the edges of these Biomes where the ocean and rivers meet. You’ll likely find several Big Beaks around there.