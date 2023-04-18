Minecraft Legends: How to Claim the Deluxe Skin Pack

Image: Mojang Studios

Now that Minecraft Legends is finally here, you can finally enjoy the game and rock those Deluxe Skins you purchased. The question is: how do I claim the Deluxe Skin Pack in Minecraft Legends? For that, you’ve come to the right place.

How to Claim the Deluxe Skin Pack in Minecraft Legends

While the standard version of Minecraft Legends is free if you have Game Pass, those who want to dive head first into this new action RTS experience can do so by purchasing the Deluxe Edition.

The Deluxe Edition of Minecraft Legends comes with one Hero Skin, four Mount Skins, and one additional Mount Skin when it becomes available. The details on when you’ll receive the additional Mount Skin are fuzzy, but it will be a timed release that you’ll get informed about, so don’t worry about missing it.

To claim your Minecraft Legends Deluxe Skin Pack, all you need to do is boot up the game, select Marketplace, then Inventory on the top of the screen, and Skins and Textures. There, you’ll be able to see your Deluxe Skin Pack and be able to redeem it.

The Deluxe Skin Pack might redeem itself when you boot into Minecraft Legends for the first time, but just to make sure, you should visit your inventory and check to see that the Deluxe Skin Pack is, indeed, acquired.

How to Equip the Deluxe Skin Pack in Minecraft Legends

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

To equip the Deluxe Skin Pack, simply go back to the main menu and select Switch Hero at the bottom of the screen. Here, you’ll be able to change your Hero Skin and Mount Skin — and you’ll be able to see and equip your Deluxe Skins.

Now you can confidently change into battle knowing that you are wearing the best skin around.