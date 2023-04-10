Image: Mojang Studios

Because Minecraft is such a popular franchise, many people are wondering if Minecraft Legends will be free-to-play. We know a lot about Minecraft Legends leading up to its release, but since Minecraft has a few free editions like Education Edition, will Minecraft Legends be free-to-play?

Is Minecraft Legends Free?

Minecraft Legends is not free or free-to-play. You can pre-order or buy the game after it releases for USD $39.99.

Related: Minecraft Legends Release Date of April 18 is Confirmed

Since the base Minecraft game on both Java and Bedrock versions are still not free-to-play, it’s not too peculiar to see Mojang Studios make Minecraft Legends a paid experience. However, multiple other game developers are making free-to-play games and finding a lot of success (see Fortnite).

While Mojang Studios could have brought more players in to play Minecraft Legends if it were going to be free-to-play, they are sticking to their guns by making it a paid experience — which has its pros and cons.

Minecraft Dungeons, a similar Minecraft game in a different genre, is not free-to-play and it also has additional paid DLC options. The same can be said for Minecraft itself. With that in mind, we can expect to see Minecraft Legends having a paid entrance fee and paid DLC on top of that.

Will Minecraft Legends Be On Xbox Game Pass?

The good news is that Minecraft Legends will be on Xbox and PC Game Pass on day one. So, if you are subscribed to Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass, or Ultimate, you can technically play Minecraft Legends for free.

Minecraft Legends is only free to those who are subscribed to Game Pass. Otherwise, you’ll need to spend USD $39.99 to gain access to this new Minecraft tactical strategy game that is Minecraft Legends.

- This article was updated on April 10th, 2023