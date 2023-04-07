How to Get Mods on Minecraft Education Edition

Image: Mojang Studios

Minecraft Education Edition is a special version of Minecraft used for educational purposes that can also have mods. In Minecraft, mods are called add-ons. Minecraft add-ons can offer a lot of new learning opportunities, so let’s get right into it.

How to Get Minecraft Education Edition Add-Ons

There are three ways to get add-ons in Minecraft Education Edition. Similar to how the standard editions of Minecraft have free packs to choose from, the add-ons available for Minecraft Education Edition are free.

Get Add-Ons From Minecraft Website

The easiest way to get add-ons for Minecraft Education Edition is to visit the Minecraft Marketplace. At the Minecraft Marketplace, you’ll find a lot of add-ons that cost money and some that are free.

The Minecraft Marketplace has mini-games, adventure maps, skin packs, texture packs, and much more. Simply find the add-on you like and download it. With it downloaded, you’ll be able to launch Minecraft Education Edition and see your new add-ons in the game.

Open Lessons From Minecraft Edition

If you are looking for specific lesson add-ons, you can visit the Minecraft Education Edition website. Here, you’ll find Minecraft worlds and lesson plans prepared and easily accessible.

Browse the website and select the lesson plan that interests you. Once you are on a specific lesson plan page, press the “Open in Minecraft” button and you’ll launch into that specific lesson add-on for free.

Get Add-Ons From MCPEDL

The last way to get add-ons in Minecraft Education Edition is to download them from MCPEDL. MCPEDL is a third-party website that has thousands of free Minecraft add-ons.

After finding an add-on that you like, you simply need to download it. Launch into Minecraft Education Edition and, if all went well, you’ll see a notification that the MCPEDL add-on is recognized. You can then launch into a world or add the add-on to your world as you create a new world.

Those are all the ways you can add mods to Minecraft Education Edition. If a certain mod isn’t working for you, you can select the “Import” button, select your add-on download, and enjoy the add-on getting added. All that’s left to do now is enjoy your new mods!

- This article was updated on April 7th, 2023