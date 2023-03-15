Top 10 Best Free Adventure Packs In Minecraft

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

If you’re bored with jumping into a Creative in Minecraft, finding a new Adventure Pack or Adventure World may be what you’re looking for. These packs can help keep the game feeling fresh, no matter how many hours you have piled into it. With an overwhelming amount of packs available in the Minecraft Marketplace, you may be wondering which of the Free Packs are worth your time, and we’ve got the perfect list ready for you, so you can jump into a new type of adventure without spending a dime.

Best Free Minecraft Adventure Worlds in Minecraft Bedrock Edition

No matter if you’re just a burgeoning adventurer or a seasoned Minecraft veteran, there is bound to be something for you on this list. Finding the perfect Adventure to jump into is important, and these are our thoughts on which Worlds are the most exciting, and most worth your time out of everything on the Marketplace. See if you can find your new favorite Adventure here today, by checking these out.

10: The Way of the Bee

A short and sweet adventure released at the time of the Bee in Minecraft, you and your friends will find yourselves on a globe-trotting adventure that is just as sweet as honey. While this may not be the longest Adventure on the list by far, there are plenty of puns that will make it hard to bee-have while you’re floating through this stingingly good time. I promise I’m done with the puns, and we can buzz on down to the next entry on the list.

9. Stonehill Castle

If you’re hoping to boot directly into Ye Olde Minecraft, Stonehill Castle may be exactly what you’ve been searching for. Taking place in the Middle Ages, you’ll learn a little bit about ancient civilization, all while having a large and detailed world to explore at your fingertips. This one can be rather lengthy, so you’ll get more bang for your buck over Way of the Bee, but there are unfortunately many fewer puns in this one.

8. Camp Enderwood

In one of the most recent Adventure Packs, you’ll find yourself and your friends at Camp Enderwood hoping to uncover the mysteries of the lands before you. With a massive world to explore, and plenty of mysteries to solve, you’ll and your friends can find plenty of exciting activities to get lost in. While it may seem rather sparse at first, speaking to the NPCs in the area will allow you to jump into some of the most creative encounters you’ve ever found yourself in. Just make sure that you’re ready for action, so you don’t get caught by the monsters in these woods.

7. Burberry: Freedom to Go Beyond

At first, this looks like it may just be a simple advertising campaign for the Burberry brand of clothing. However, underneath the surface, you’ll find a genuinely enjoyable Adventure World awaiting you, filled to the brim with different activities and so much more. Even if you decide that you aren’t the biggest fan of what’s on offer here, you’ll still get plenty of free skins that you can deck your character out in, but the puzzles on offer here have plenty to keep you busy.

6. Bloom

In Bloom, you’ll need to be ready to take care of a giant garden, created by your own hands. Armed with different tools that you can use to plant, transplant, and remove different types of weeds and grasses, you’ll want to make sure that you’ve got the most beautiful and well-kept garden around. There is even a huge hedge maze to get lost in, which can lead you to some exciting discoveries along the way. Strangely enough, there is even lore to keep you engaged with the world that you are in.

5. Doggie Daycare

Hope you’re ready to play because Doggie Daycare awaits! In this Adventure Pack, you’ve taken over the family business, and you’ll need to keep your customers and the canines that you’re watching happy to make sure everything stays afloat. You’ll have plenty of dogs to watch, and many different breeds are available to play around with as you do everything in your power to keep the business running smoothly.

4. Monster Attack: Nian

If the word Adventure gets your blood pumping, Monster Attack: Nian should be the first thing to check out. You’ll need to keep your combat skills sharp as you fend off monsters from attacking the village that you reside in, and with plenty of special powers that aren’t in the normal game, you’ll find that this is a great way to keep your skills sharp for your next Creeper encounter. Bring a buddy if you’re looking for a better chance at survival.

3. Marine Biologist Roleplay

Surprisingly relaxing, Marine Biologist Roleplay is the polar opposite of the last entry. Rather than fighting massive enemies that are hoping to bring an end to you, you’ll need to keep your eyes peeled for new forms of Wildlife that are hiding in the depths of the ocean. You’ll also get the chance to pilot a Submarine while searching for new signs of life.

2. Seaside Story

Seaside Story is the title that inspired me to dive deeper into the Adventure Worlds, offering a unique blend of action and relaxation. As you find yourself on a new island, you’ll need to fish to survive. Upgrading your house, your boat, and even extras on this little island is very engaging and exciting, and you’ll find new biomes to fish in after fully upgrading your boat. Make sure to stop at the shop and buy the Diving Suit, so you can explore the depths of the ocean to the fullest extent.

1. The Theme Park

The Theme Park feels like its own game, with fully voice-acted characters, plenty of personalities, and tons of quests to keep you on your toes and occupied throughout this adventure. After planning a big day out, you’ll come to find that things at the Theme Park aren’t going the way they should be, and it’s up to you to save the day in this memorable and exciting adventure world. Be sure to ready yourself for combat, and learn about the folks you’ll be helping out, as there is plenty of stories to go around.

Thanks to the lack of cost, you can jump into any of these experiences, or any of the others on the Minecraft Marketplace, to find out if they may be what you need. The creativity of these creators shines brightly in every creation, and it was hard to narrow it down to just these 10, but give these a try if you’re hoping to keep the Minecraft fun going forever.

