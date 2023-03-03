What Is The Sniffer In Minecraft – New Mob, Explained

Image: Mojang / Attack of the Fanboy

With the release of Minecraft version 1.20 nearing completion, there are plenty of things to get excited about when Trails & Tales finally comes out for everyone. One of the most exciting things happens to be the new mob that is being introduced and already has begun stealing the hearts of players. Let’s learn everything we can about The Sniffer, the adorable new creature you can run into when you finally jump into the latest update.

What Is The Sniffer In Minecraft?

The Sniffer is a new creature that we can find in our Minecraft worlds very soon, or as soon as now if you have joined the Minecraft Java Snapshot or Minecraft Bedrock Beta. This ancient creature is a friendly little guy that likes to sniff out ancient seeds and other materials that you can utilize for your builds.

As they meander their way around the map, they’ll stop in place and start digging into the ground to find a new item called Torchflower Seeds, which function exactly as they sound. Thankfully, you don’t need to worry about The Sniffer trying to get hostile with you, as they are a passive mob and will never try to hurt you in any way.

Can You Breed Sniffers In Minecraft?

If you have found a few Sniffers and built an Animal Farm or even a Horse Stable for them to reside in, you can breed these particular creatures. To do so, you’ll need to keep some of the Torchflower Seeds that they have dug up and feed them to The Sniffer for them to create a Snifflet.

Why Is The Sniffer Getting Added To Minecraft?

During the Minecraft Live 2022 event, there were three new mobs that were eligible for a community vote to be added to the game. These creatures are as follows:

The Sniffer

The Rascal

The Tuff Golem

The Sniffer was the overwhelming favorite, taking in 55.1% of the community vote count. The rest at this point is history. They were first shown off in January 2023 via Twitter, and fans couldn’t contain their excitement for this new mob. Alongside the new Archeology features and the new Cherry Tree Biome, it seems that Trails & Tales is going to be one of the best updates that we could have asked for in Minecraft.

- This article was updated on March 3rd, 2023