You Can Be The First To Try Out Minecraft Bedrock’s New Cherry Blossom Biomes With Beta Testing

It seems that archeology isn’t the only new thing coming to the newest Minecraft update, version 1.20. Alongside the ability to search for buried treasure using new tools, a new mob will be added to this upcoming version, alongside Cherry Blossom biomes for players to lose countless hours in.

While the Minecraft Snapshot may be the fastest version to test all of the newest features, players that are using Minecraft Bedrock are not left behind for too long. Jumping into the Beta Versions of Minecraft on your favorite platform, you can test these features out as well. But, how do players go about doing that?

How To Sign Up For Minecraft Beta On Your Platform

Players hoping to jump into the Minecraft Beta versions will first need to ensure they have the game installed on one of the following platforms:

Android

Windows

Xbox

iOS

macOS & Linux

Players will have countless different ways to enjoy the new worlds once they sign up for this testing, and players can find out about joining and activating the Beta Software by checking the Official Minecraft Beta Testing webpage. While it may be unfortunate that Nintendo Switch players and PlayStation Minecraft fans cannot jump into the fun with their peers, the official software launches rather quickly after the Beta goes live.

Another interesting cavitate of the Beta program is that players that use the Disc Version of Minecraft on their Xbox platform will not be able to join in with this program either, which is a strange exclusion. There may be an official reason why this may not work, but there is not much mention of it on the page.

What Comes With Minecraft 1.20?

A NEW biome is on its way in 1.20: The cherry blossom biome!

Hide under the wide canopies, stroll along the pink flower carpet blocks, and utilize the cherry tree for a brand new wood set!



🌸 https://t.co/jBVZ2u1NZp pic.twitter.com/QG59rCu7ZK — Minecraft (@Minecraft) February 14, 2023

Players hoping to jump into these new Biomes, meet up with Sniffer, the newest mob, and finally craft the bright pink house of their dreams should get into either Snapshot for Java or Beta for Bedrock as quickly as possible. It seems as we creep ever closer to the official release, more information continues to trickle down that we can capture in our buckets.

While it is currently unknown what else will be coming alongside this particular 1.20 update, fans can ready themselves and get prepared to jump back into their favorite game once again with all of this new content.

Minecraft is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Mobile Devices, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 14th, 2023