How To Make A Bucket In Minecraft

Players hoping to get some water for their horses or another creative endeavor in Minecraft may be wondering what they’ll need to do to claim a bucket of their own. While it may be one of the simplest items available in the game, it’s also one of the most useful for a plethora of reasons.

But, what do players need to do to get their hands on one of these extremely useful items? Thankfully, it’s a pretty simple process, but if players don’t know what items they’ll need, it can be much more complicated than expected. Let’s get out into the wild and find out how to craft a bucket quickly and easily!

How To Craft A Bucket In Minecraft

There are a few objects that players will need to get their hands on before creating and crafting a bucket, and they are as follows:

Crafting Table

Furnace

Iron

Wood

The first thing players will need to do is get into the caves and start searching for Iron Blocks, and using a pickaxe or their hands to get some Iron to smelt. Make sure to bring some torches along, so you always know where you are. Once you have obtained some Iron, you’ll want to head to your furnace.

Once you have gotten to your furnace, use wood or another source of fuel to burn bright on your journey. Place your Iron Chunks in the top slot of the Furnace Menu and get to smelting. You’ll only need a total of 3 bars to create a bucket, so you don’t need to worry about collecting too much Iron on your adventure.

Once players have gotten 3 Iron Bars, they’ll want to head over to the Crafting Table next, and place them exactly as pictured above. Once this has been done, players will be able to claim the Bucket they so rightly deserve, and get out into the world to replenish themselves and their animals.

No matter if gamers are hoping to build a simple bed, or craft a starter home that will do them well in their Survival world, Minecraft is the perfect playground to let your creativity run rampant. No matter what kind of gamer you are, there is so much to accomplish in this world, so get out there and start building the best world ever.

Minecraft is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Mobile Devices, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 9th, 2023