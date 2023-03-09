Top 10 Free Skin Packs For Minecraft Bedrock

Image: Mojang

One of the greatest parts of Minecraft is the fact that you can unleash your full creative potential with ease. However, when it comes to the Bedrock Edition, you may find that creative mindset stifled slightly when you discover that you can’t use custom-imported skins on a console. Thankfully, there are plenty of Free Skin Packs available that you can download and use to give your character a creative flair, and we’ve compiled 10 of the best Free Skin Packs on the marketplace so you can always stand out in the crowd.

Best Free Skin Packs In Minecraft Bedrock Edition

While this may be a list of personal preferences, there are bound to be a few skins that almost everyone will love. Ranging from adorable anime creations to some very unique skins, there is a little bit of everything on this list. Let’s find out which ones you should jump into first when browsing the marketplace!

10: Summer Beach Party

If you’re looking to get rid of the winter blues, Summer Beach Party is the perfect skin pack for you. Not only do you get 8 skins for no cost, but they’re all extremely well-designed with plenty of detail to show off your perfect tan. This particular pack has plenty of skins for every player, and could work out great if you’re planning on finding some seeds that have beaches and other fun hangout spots!

9. Popya

The Popya pack on Minecraft gives you access to 12 adorable skins, all with a tremendous amount of detail. With six different characters available, all with a secondary style, it will be almost impossible to want to switch out of these skins. They’re more based on the Anime style, so those that are hoping to get the perfect Multiplayer session going will have the chance to find some amazing new skins with their friends when using Popya!

8. Croco Island

Croco Island is a unique one because you’ll not only get a whopping 30 skins that you can use wherever you would like, but you’ll also receive a unique world that you and your friends can explore. Take part an in adventure based on Tennis, thanks to this Lacoste branded expansion, and find your new favorite skin today with ease!

7. Astronaut Training Center

While you may only receive 4 Skins in this pack, you’ll also receive another adventure that teaches you the joys of exploration in Outer Space. With the Astronaut Training Center pack, you can strap on a space suit and head into the great unknown, all while learning about different functions of the universe — both in the real world and in the Minecraft realms. This a unique and exciting adventure, don’t let this one fly right by you!

6. Sailor Uniform

For fans of Sailor Moon, this should be an instant download. You’ll get the chance to dress up as your favorite Sailor Scout, as well as some of the supporting cast with this free pack. Expertly crafted with plenty of detail, you’ll be able to show off some love for your favorite Anime series, all while roaming around the wilds working toward building your dream home. Get ready to kick some butt while choosing from 12 unique skins!

5. Timeless Toys

Craving the days of your youth once again? Download the Timeless Toys pack, which will give you 4 Skins created by the Minecraft development team themselves. Not only are these some of the most unique skins available on the marketplace, but you may find yourself ready to jump on eBay and buy some of your old favorites back again once you get the chance to play around with these action figures that have sprung to life.

4. Beep Borp HD

With a whopping 12 skins available in this pack, you’ll get the chance to dress up as the futuristic robot of your dreams. Some of these designs are super fun and can lead to some excellent collaborations with your friends. If you’re planning on exploring some futuristic servers, or plan on making something that Squidward would panic about in the Spongebob DLC pack, these skins could be a favorite in your rotation.

3. Mob Vote Skin Pack 2022

Another creation by the Minecraft Development Team, you’ll have the chance to dress up as The Sniffer. Is there any more that needs to be said beyond that? These skins are all expertly crafted and give you the perfect chance to play dress-up as one of the three main mobs that were available to vote for during Minecon 2022. While The Sniffer may have won the overall vote with players, every skin in this pack is a true winner for your character and your play session.

2. Cute Kitty HD Skin Pack

Minecraft, but you get to play as an adorable cat wearing a hoodie. With 10 skins available to download, you’ll find that each of these skins has its unique bit of flair to them, so you’ll never have to worry about picking the wrong choice. With plenty of breeds to choose from, all with a special little hoodie, this is one of the most adorable packs that you can pick up, and the fact that it’s free is a win-win for everyone.

1. Blockheads

This is easily one of the funniest skin packs available, shrinking your character down to a small version of themselves, with a giant block on their head. It’s a really unique concept, and every skin that comes in this pack looks excellent. You’ll have the chance to choose from different blocks, each with its own unique character holding them up. If you’re looking to shock your friends during the next split-screen session you have, this could be the perfect choice for you.

Now that you’re ready to showcase your fashion, make sure you’re ready to start building some of the more tricky buildings in the game, like Animal Farms. Minecraft is all about creation and creativity, so use these skins to make every session unique.

- This article was updated on March 9th, 2023