Best Base Builds in Minecraft Legends

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Minecraft Legends is an action real-time strategy game that requires you to build a base to survive. In the Campaign and Versus Modes, you win if your base is still standing and the enemy’s isn’t. For that reason, you need to know what the best base designs are in Minecraft Legends.

Minecraft Legends: Best Bases, Explained

While base building can be fun and creative in Minecraft Legends, something that holds it back is that there are clearly winning strategy builds that you’ll need to follow if you want to come out on top. Here are what those winning strategy bases are.

Archer Tower Base

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The best base you can build in Minecraft Legends is the multi-walled archer tower base. To make this base, you simply need to create as many walls as you can with just enough space in between them for archer towers.

Archer towers are extremely powerful in Minecraft Legends. They are cheap to build, hard to take down, and eliminate enemy Piglins, opponents, and structures extremely effectively. The more you have, the better.

Make sure you have enough room in the middle of your base for Improvements, but after that, build as many wall layers as you can with tons of archer towers to defend them.

Minimal Walls, Fortified Archer Towers Base

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

A great defensive build for PvE is the minimal walls and fortified archer towers approach. While this won’t work in PvP where your opponents can direct their army past the archer towers and directly at your base, this base design works well against AI combatants.

To accomplish this base build, simply build as many archer towers as you can and build a layer of three or four walls around them. Enemy AI are programmed to attack the nearest structure, so if you have a few heavily guarded archer towers, then they will focus on those and always die trying to break them down.

Related: Minecraft Legends Resource Locations: Where to Find Iron, Coal, Diamond, Redstone, and More

Thick Walls Base

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

A great base design for PvP and PvE is a base with thick walls. If your enemy has creepers, your walls that only have one layer will easily get breached. If you have multiple thick layers plus a few walls with gaps in between, you’re in a much more defendable position for creeper attacks.

Combining this base build with the archer tower base build can produce great results. It costs a lot of resources and time, but will set you up for the long game.

Maze Base

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The last and sadly worst base build is the maze base. While it sounds like a lot of fun and is fun to make, it isn’t viable. Maze bases don’t work because enemies will tear right through them.

Minecraft Legends isn’t a tower defense where the enemies ignore everything and try to get to your base. If it was, then the maze base would be to funnel and confuse your opponents. When you want to have fun, try building a maze base. However, don’t try using it in an actual game because it is the weakest base build.