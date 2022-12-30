Rock Slide is a move in the Pokemon universe, first introduced in Generation I. In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, it is a Rock-type move that has a base power of 75 and a 30% chance of causing the opponent to flinch. In the competitive Pokémon scene, Rock Slide is a powerful move used to increase the chances of the opponent failing their attack, enabling the user’s Pokemon to deal more damage and survive longer. If you’re interested in learning this move, here’s where to find Rock Slide TM in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet!

Where to Find Rock Slide TM in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The Rock Slide TM can be found in a dig site near Levincia Lighthouse. To reach this place, you’ll need to teleport to Levincia Lighthouse and head to the area marked with an orange flag on the map below. You should know that this is a low-level Pokemon area, so rest assured that you will be fine when visiting this location.

Fortunately, given the color scheme of this area, you should be able to spot the shiny TM easily in plain sight. The image below shows the exact surroundings of the TM to help you look for it. As you can see, it’s pretty close to an excavation site.

Upon collecting the Rock Slide TM, you’ll be notified regarding the TM’s ability. This move summons large boulders at the opposing Pokemon, causing them to take damage and increasing the chance of them flinching. Interestingly, this TM works very similarly to the Surf TM. This isn’t mentioned in the in-game description, but the Rock Slide can be used to hit both opposing Pokemon at once, thus making it extremely useful when playing the Doubles format.

To craft more copies of this move, you’ll need to use a TM machine at any Pokemon Center. For this, make sure you have collected the materials below:

5000 LP

Bonstly Tears x3

Rockruff Rock x3

Nacli Salt x3

That sums up where to find Rock Slide TM in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet and how you can craft it. Rock Slide is an excellent move which can make a Rock-type Pokemon shine in the right hands. Good luck, and have fun using this move in battles!

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are available now on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on December 30th, 2022