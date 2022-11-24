In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the Surf TM is a move that primarily focuses on Water-type damage. Unlike the Hurricane TM, the Surf TM has no particular ability that can trigger a status effect on your opponent. That might seem pretty weak on paper, but there’s a catch. When used in the Doubles format, this move can hit multiple enemies at once. If you’re interested in learning it, here’s where to find the Surf TM in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to Find Surf TM in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The Surf TM can be found in Levincia (South), nearby South Province (Area Two). Once you have reached this area, you should be able to spot the Surf TM easily. Beside a barrel near some vending machines, there’s a Pokeball emanating a shiny aura, indicating the TM. If you need help finding where to look, you can check out the map below.

For reference, the image below shows you the exact location of where the Surf TM is. Given the place, this TM is extremely easy to spot.

The description of this TM says that the user will be able to attack everything around it by swamping its surroundings with a giant wave. Interestingly, it doesn’t tell you that it has an AoE attack that can hit two Pokemons simultaneously during a Doubles match. This is a great advantage you can utilize, especially if you are playing Water-type Pokemon, such as Quaxly, Marill, Vaporeon, and others.

Since the Surf TM is a Water-type based move, it is highly effective against Fire, Ground, and Rock types. On the contrary, using it against Water, Grass, and Dragon types may only do a little. To ensure you deal maximum damage, you can buff your Pokemon by using special items.

After you have added the Surf TM to your bag, you can head to a Pokemon Center TM machine in Levincia (South) to craft copies of it. For that, you will need to collect these materials:

・10000 LP

・Finneon Scales x5

・Wiglett Sand x3

・Finizen Mucus x3

You can find these items easily by exploring the nearest beach and surfing the ocean. Gathering all of them shouldn’t take long since they come from Pokemon that are pretty easy to fight against. Still, keep an eye out and try to increase your friendship whenever you can.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available now on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 24th, 2022