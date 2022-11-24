The Hurricane TM is one of the most powerful moves for Flying-type Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Learning this ability will enable your Pokemon to deal a lot of damage and inflict confusion on the opponent. With that said, it’s no surprise that this TM is considered meta and commonly used in competition due to its game-winner nature. Thankfully, finding this TM in Paldea is easy when you know where to look. Here’s where to find the Hurricane TM in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet!

Where to Find Hurricane TM in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The Hurricane TM can be found on the second floor of the Casseroya Watchtower No. 1. To visit this place, you will need to teleport to Medali (West) and then walk to the tower. Upon arriving, take the stairs to reach the second floor. You should be able to notice the Hurricane TM there in the form of a glowing Pokeball. Check out the map below to assist you in finding the tower.

For reference, the image below shows you what would see once you have reached the second floor of the tower. Although not shown in the image, there is a Ghimminghoul nearby you can defeat to get some easy money.

The description of the Hurricane TM explains that your Pokemon can attack by wrapping its opponent in a fierce wind that flies up into the sky. In addition, the attack may also confuse the target. This is a beneficial move to learn. Not only will your Pokemon be more capable of defeating your opponent, but the confused status also comes in handy in all sorts of situations.

If you’re unfamiliar with the confused status effect, it basically makes your opponent confused during battle, which can lead them to hurt themself. With each attack from your opponent, there’s a 30% chance that this status effect will trigger. Although the damage from confusion isn’t spectacular, you get free damage, which makes your Pokemon’s job easier.

Once you have gotten your hands on this TM, you can directly head to a nearby Pokemon Center TM Machine to craft it. Below are some of the materials required to do so:

12000 LP

Wingull Feather x3

Swablu Fluff x5

Oricorio Feather x3

Judging from these materials, you shouldn’t have a hard time collecting them. This is because they can be obtained from low-level Pokemon. While looking for them, you can raise your friendship with your Pokemon and utilize the Auto-Battle feature to speed things up. Good luck!

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available now on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 24th, 2022