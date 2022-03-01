Players who have been on Pokemon Legends: Arceus since it came out have been trying to seek out all the Pokemon in Hisui to fill up their Pokedex. With that in mind, it can be especially difficult to find those Pokemon who do not show up very often in their “rare” spawn points throughout the region. If you are in the middle of your collection journey or nearing the end, getting those hard-to-find Pokemon can be a challenge. Not sure where to find Rowlet in Pokemon Legends: Arceus? We’ve got you covered.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus Rowlet Location

To find Rowlet, you can either talk to Professor Laventon after completing the main story or you can travel to the Coronet Highlands after you have completed the main story for Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Once you have reached the Highlands, wait there for a space-time distortion to appear. If one does not appear for some time, head back to your base and sleep. Wait, sleep, and repeat until a space-time distortion appears.

Rowlet only appears in space-time distortions in the Coronet Highlands. This means you cannot go to any other destination in the Hisui region to catch a Rowlet within a space-time distortion. When you go into a space-time distortion, you will find other Pokemon that spawn within that space. You will need to get lucky for a Rowlet to spawn. Once it does, be sure to throw a Pokemon at it first so that it cannot run away.

Try weakening Rowlet before catching it. So, be sure to have a Pokemon from levels ranging from 10-30 depending on how strong Rowlet is. After you have caught your Rowlet, you can train it up to level 17 to evolve into Dartrix and to level 36 to evolve into Deidueye. In Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Decidueye has a new Hisuian form and new typings, Fighting and Grass.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is available on the Nintendo Switch.