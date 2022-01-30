Pokemon Legends Arceus: All Space Time Distortion Pokemon

A space-time distortion in Pokemon Legends: Arceus is a random event that will spawn high-leveled Pokemon that don’t normally spawn in the Hisui region. For Pokedex completion purposes, these anomalies will become something you want to partake in. the only thing is that there is a handful of Pokemon that spawn in these events. Here are all the known Pokemon to appear in space-time distortions.

All space-time distortion Pokemon in Legends: Arceus

There is a handful of Pokemon that can be encountered in these space-time distortions depending on the region you’re in.

Obsidian Fieldlands

Gengar

Sneasel

Weavile

Leafeon

Sylveon

Crimson Mirelands

Flareon

Porygon

Umbreon

Cyndaquil

Quilava

Typhlosion

Porygon 2

Porygon-Z

Cobalt Coastlands

Magnemite

Magneton

Vaporeon

Flareon

Coronet Highlands

Cranidos

Rampardos

Shieldon

Bastiodon

Magmortar

Jolteon

Sylveon

Rowlet

Dartrix

Decidueye

Alabaster Icelands

Oshawott

Dewott

Samurott

Espeon

Glaceon

Scizor

Some obvious Pokemon here have no actual way of existing given the time in which this game is canonically placed. For example, Sneasel appearing in this is its Dark/Ice type form which has been a staple since Gen 2. Other Pokemon that make no sense in existing during the Hisuian period are Porygon, Porygon 2, Porygon-Z, Magnemite, and Magneton.

Something interesting here is that you can actually catch all of the Eevee evolutions without having to find a proper evolution stone or meet the requirements in evolving one. Catching them in these distortions will add towards the progression of catching these Eeeveelutions.

There are more Pokemon that can spawn in these distortions outside of the listed types. They spawn in clusters too, making them a bit difficult to stealthy approach. You’ll most likely find yourself battling multiple Pokemon at once, making it sometimes difficult to keep your party intact.

The best strategy here is to try singling a specific target Pokemon out so that when you do engage in a classic battle, you will only have to worry about one attacking you at a time.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is out now exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.