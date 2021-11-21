Where to Find Shiny Stone in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

In both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl, trainers have the ability to make use of a wide array of special stones, such as a Shiny Stone, to evolve their Pokémon into new and powerful forms. With that said, we will now tell you where to find Shiny Stones on both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl.

Where to Find Shiny Stone in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

There are a few ways in which players can get a Shiny Stone in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl. You can find stones on both Iron Island and Route 228, as well as get one by using a Pokémon with the Pickup ability as you explore.

Shiny Stone Iron Island Location

To find the Shiny Stone present on Iron Island, go to the Island and head towards a cave located at its center. Once inside, take on the stars on your right and then head south towards an elevator. Once you arrive below, go east and then south to find another elevator. Take the elevator and then go left towards another one. Take the elevator and go up. Once you arrive in the upper area you will be able to spot the Shiny Stone on your right.

To recap, here’s how to catch the Shiny Stone on Iron Island:

Go to Iron Island.

Head to the cave.

Go right.

Go south and take the elevator.

Go left and take on the elevator located south of the place the last one stopped.

Go left and take the elevator up.

Grab the Shiny Stone.

Shiny Stone Route 228 Location

To find the Shiny Stone present on Route 228, an area only available after completing the game, you first need to go to Route 229 and head northeast until you reach Route 228. Once there, hop on your bike and make your way up until you can spot an item at a distance. Once you spot the item, make your way up and cross to the platform. On it, you will find the Shiny Stone.

To recap, here’s how to find the Shiny Stone on Route 228 in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl:

Go to Route 229 and head northeast towards Route 228.

Head up on Route 228 until you can spot the item.

Hop on your bicycle and go to the Shiny Stone.

Both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl are available now, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. If you are unsure about which version to get, don’t forget to check out the main differences between Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.