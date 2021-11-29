In both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl, players can get a wide variety of abilities, all sure to help them on their journey to completing their Pokédex and becoming Pokémon masters. With that said, we will now tell you where you can find Sludge Bomb TM in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl.

Where to Find Sludge Bomb TM in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

You can find Sludge Bomb TM’s in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl on both the Galactic Warehouse, located on Veilstone City, and on the Battle Park area, only available in the post-game.

Where to Find the Sludge Bomb TM on the Galactic Warehouse

To find the Sludge Bomb TM in the Galactic Warehouse, you first need to go to the building, which is located on Veilstone City. Once inside, you need to into the stairs located north of the entrance. After going down, just go right all the way until you reach another set of stairs. Go up and then head to the other staircase located right. Once in the upper area, go to the portal in the left and then head to the one down, which will lead you to another set of stairs. Go through them and then head to the portal in the left again. After leaning the portal, go to another set of stairs in the right, and then head to another one in the left. After that, just head left and then down to get the Sludge Bomb TM.

Where to Find the Sludge Bomb TM on Battle Park

You can find the Sludge Bomb TM located on the Battle Park by just heading to the building located north of the entrance of the area. Enter the building through the door on the right side and head up the starts, towards the reception, where you will be able to buy a Sludge Bomb TM for 80 BP.

Both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl are available now, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. If you are unsure about which version to get, don’t forget to check out the main differences between Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.