Where to Find Sulfur in Palworld

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

One of the main features of Palworld is crafting, where the player must hunt down valuable resources in the open world. Not all resources are easy to find, with Sulfur being one of the most difficult, especially in the early game.

Recommended Videos

No worries, we will walk you through how you can get your hands on this resource. Here’s where you can find Sulfur in Palworld.

Sulfur Locations in Palworld

Sulfur can be found in various locations of Palworld, but two have the highest amount. You will have the best luck finding Sulfur in Dungeons during the early game and in the desert region as you progress into the midgame.

Find Sulfur in Dungeons

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The best way to get Sulfur in the early game is by heading into dungeons and looking for the yellowish rock. Dungeons are easy to spot when exploring, usually being a large hole in the mountainside or hillside, and they have the potential to have Sulfur inside. Make sure to bring a pickaxe as you venture into the dungeon so you can successfully mine Sulfur.

More often than not, you will find at least one or two nodes of Sulfur to mine within a dungeon. If you happen to stumble upon a dungeon with zero Sulfur inside, don’t fret; go ahead and find another dungeon, and you’ll likely find one. Of the five dungeons I explored, three contained a Sulfur node.

Find Sulfur in the Desert Region

Screenshot: Attack of the Fanboy

As you progress further through the world of Palworld, you’ll start to uncover more regions. The desert region northwest of the map has its fair share of Sulfur for your crafting needs, arguably the most out of any area in the game. The color of the rock can sometimes blend into the colors of the region, so keep your eyes peeled so you don’t miss them. This is a mid-game area, so only come here when you have leveled up a good amount.

I recommend you be at least level 15 before entering the desert, considering all enemies are around level 17. If you decide to enter the desert before that recommended level, ensure you are prepared with your strongest Pals.

What Does Sulfur Do in Palworld?

Sulfur is one of the game’s best and most valuable resources, as it is used to create gunpowder. Gunpowder is then used to make ammunition, which is the primary way to deal damage to enemies you encounter and the game’s tough bosses.

Sulfur isn’t the only resource you will need to craft gunpowder; you will also need to find coal. The official recipe for one gunpowder is 2 Charcoal and 1 Sulfur. You can craft it by interacting with a high-quality workbench and selecting the necessary ingredients.

- This article was updated on January 23rd, 2024