Palworld: Shiny Pals and How to Find Them

Palworld has its own version of shiny creatures. These are called Lucky Pals, and they function differently from shiny Pokémon.

Unlike Shiny Pokémon, which are colored differently than others from their species, Lucky Pals retain their species’ color but have other unique traits. If you’re wondering what these traits are, don’t worry. We’ll explain everything we know about Lucky Pals and how to find them.

Where to Find Shiny Pals in Palworld

You can locate Lucky Pals by listening to their audio cues. These cues sound similar to a Pal working on a Cooler Box, which prevents your food from spoiling. Shiny Pals, which are actually called Lucky Pals in the game, are not only larger than their normal counterparts and emit a unique sound, but they also have an aura that helps you identify them in the wild. The sound and aura go away after they’re captured.

I prefer to hunt for Lucky Pals at night in areas with fewer active Dark-type Pals, as it makes it easier to hear their audio cues. Apart from that, the location and time of your search don’t matter. I’ve randomly encountered Lucky Pals in many different areas, during the day and the night. The only thing that really matters is that, if you’re looking for a specific Lucky Pal, do it in the area where you’d normally find Pals of that species. If you hear a strange noise at any point, follow it; it might lead you to a Lucky Pal.

Once captured, you can identify them in your Pal Box by the sparks on their icons. Normal Pals have no special symbols, bosses have a red one, and Lucky Pals have a couple of sparks or diamonds to help you find them among your hundreds of Pals.

What Are Lucky Pals and How Are They Different?

Lucky Pals are larger than their counterparts. Some can be truly gigantic when compared to the normal-sized Pals of their species. Lucky Pals often have attacks that don’t belong to their elemental type. For example, a Lucky Chikipi might have a Dragon Breath attack, even though it doesn’t usually have a Dragon-type attack, and it certainly isn’t a Dragon-type Pal.

As you can see in the image above, my Lucky Teafant has a Flame-type attack even though it is a Water-type Pal. Additionally, Lucky Pals usually have better stats, making them highly sought after. If you have Lucky Pals, these are probably the ones you should improve with a Pal Essence Condenser. That’s pretty much all you need to know about shiny Pals and how to find them, but know that these Lucky Pals are excellent specimens for breeding since Pals that you get from eggs can inherit traits their parents have.

- This article was updated on January 19th, 2024