Where to Find the Cartel Warehouse Key DMZ

Are you wondering how to get the Cartel Warehouse Key in DMZ? There are a lot of new keys for you to find that will unlock new areas, but it may be hard to know where to find these keys and the locations of the buildings they unlock. However, once unlocked, these new areas provide a fun challenge and reward you with powerful loot. One example of a new key is the Cartel Warehouse Key, which is required to advance the Dark Waters mission.

Where to Get the Cartel Warehouse Key DMZ

The Cartel Warehouse Key differs from other keys you may have encountered during your normal playthrough of DMZ. This key must be found in a specific location and cannot be looted from enemies or containers.

However, before you can obtain the Cartel Warehouse key, you must first find yourself Rebreather, which allows you to breathe underwater for long periods, making this guide’s next steps much more effortless. You can find a Rebreather in any location that contains items like self-revives and stim shots. These include houses with first aid kits and hospitals.

To use the Rebreather, you need to follow these steps:

Activate your Field Upgrade to Pull it Out. Press the Shoot button to Use it to Breathe.

After securing a rebreather, you must head to the E8 coordinates to find the Cartel Warehouse Key. This location is where the easternmost sunken ship in Al Mazrah can be found, which is a hint from the quest details. You can identify this ship on your map by the square icon at these coordinates.

Once there, park in front of the ship, dive into the water and enter the ship through the hole. Things can get tricky here, but the ship is surprisingly vast underwater. To find the key, you will want to go to the left-hand side of the ship, where you will find worktables and lockers.

The Cartel Warehouse Key will be sitting on one of the worktables. The key is easy to spot because it is glowing blue. Pick it up and return to the surface. You can now continue with the Dark Waters mission, which will have you finding the Cartel Laptop.

