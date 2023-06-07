Where to Find the Cherry Grove Biome in Minecraft

Image: Mojang

If you want to know where the Cherry Groves are located in Minecraft, you’ve come to the right place. Thanks to the Trails & Tales Minecraft 1.20 update, Cherry Groves can be found in any world, regardless of seed. Here is where you can find the Cherry Grove biome in Minecraft.

Minecraft: Cherry Groves Biome Location, Explained

Minecraft has a Cherry Grove biome that features beautiful pink cherry blossom, or sakura, trees. You can build your new home around the Cherry Grove biome, but you first need to know where to find the Cherry Groves.

The Cherry Grove biome is found in the mountains, in the same places that Meadows biomes are found. Like Meadows, Cherry Groves are found in large landscapes on and around mountains.

If you want to quickly find a Cherry Grove biome in Minecraft, look for any surrounding mountains and scout that area.

To find Cherry Groves easily on Minecraft Bedrock Edition, pick the Cherry Grove biome option on the seed picker screen. Before you launch into a new world, select Cherry Groves and you’ll have a much easier time finding Cherry Groves.

How to Use Cherry Groves in Minecraft

Cherry Groves offer cherry blossom trees which means there is a Cherry wood set you can get from chopping down the trees. Cherry wood can be used in all the ways every other type of wood can be used.

Unique to Cherry Groves are the pink flowers that fall from the cherry blossom tree. These Pink Petal blocks can contain up to four petals, and you can use Bone Meal to increase the number of petals per block.

Hopefully, you enjoy the majestic beauty that the Cherry Grove biome brings. Whether you create a pink home with Cherry wood or collect the Pink Petals to create a wonderful flower garden, Cherry Groves are a treat.

- This article was updated on June 7th, 2023