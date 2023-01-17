Where to Find the Hafid Ship Bridge Cache Key in Warzone 2.0 DMZ

Call of Duty Warzone 2 players always tend to visit the DMZ mode for a long while from time to time and some players are trying to find the Hafid Ship Bridge Cache Key. Players are oftentimes found checking places such as the official Trello for the game after learning how to join it in order to get all of the most up-to-date details on updates. Of course, some items such as the Bridge key require more searching and this article will take you through where to find the Hafid Ship Bridge Cache Key in Warzone 2 DMZ.

Hafid Ship Bridge Cache Key Location in Warzone 2.0 DMZ

The process of getting the Hafid Ship Bridge Cache Key will require some RNG which means that it is a random chance of getting the key from various places. The key can be found in lockers/containers, from killing enemy AI, and completing HVT Contracts.

The most effective method will be completing the HVT Contracts since when you eventually complete the task and eliminate the High-Value Target, a key will drop meaning that it could be the Ship Bridge Cache key. Nonetheless, simply opening-up containers may still see some success in getting the key due to the sheer number of them over the map.

What is the Hafid Ship Bridge Cache Key Used For in DMZ?

The key itself can be used to unlock the Cache on the ship in the top left of the B6 Coordinate square area on the map at the coast of Hafid Port. If you go across the pier toward the ship you will find the Cache on the top of the ship within the Bridge unsurprisingly due to the name of the key. However, when you are inside the Bridge room you may miss it as you have to look to your right after walking in the door, there you will find the cache to use the key on.

There are a lot of keys and cards to find in the DMZ of Warzone 2, from finding Red Access Cards to simply looking for these types of keys, a lot of scavenger hunt-style gameplay tends to be present in the Warzone 2.0 DMZ.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is available at this very moment for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 17th, 2023