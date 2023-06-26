Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Horizon Forbidden West developers have added a touching memorial in the world of Horizon to honor the late Lance Reddick, many will no doubt wonder where this is located. If you are wanting to pay respects to Lance in the game then one of the best ways to do so is to visit the Memorial. This article will inform you of where to find the Lance Reddick memorial in Horizon Forbidden West.

Location of the Lance Reddick Memorial in Horizon Forbidden West

The memorial to Lance Reddick in Horizon Forbidden West can be found at the northwest section of the Burning Shores map on the island before you reach the flowing lava from the Volcano. It is located extremely closeby to the Hollywood sign in the game. I would recommend using a boat to reach the island if you haven’t unlocked Flying Mounts in the Burning Shores yet.

You will need to own the Burning Shores DLC to be able to reach the Lance Reddick memorial, so if you haven’t bought it as of yet then you will need to do so if you want to visit the memorial. The memorial is set up in a way that has Lance Reddick’s name on a hologram plaque on the ground — along with a floating version in the air. It is a really nice way to pay your respects to Lance Reddick.

Who Did Lance Reddick Voice in Horizon Forbidden West?

Lance Reddick voiced Sylens in Horizon Forbidden West and also voiced the same character in Horizon Zero Dawn. His performance was always extremely engaging and truly breathed an even further sense of life and personality into the character. Lance embodied Sylens to an excellent degree and his talents across Horizon and other media/games such as Destiny by voicing Zavala should not be understated.

Now that you know where the Lance Reddick memorial is in Horizon Forbidden West, you can go back to the Burning Shores with Aloy and seek it out — pay your respects to the amazing actor.

