Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Are you wondering where to find the rifle in Sons of the Forest after it was released during Patch 07? The latest release of Sons of the Forest is quite thrilling. Previously, players could only acquire a rifle using a debug menu command. However, the rifle lacked an animation, rendering it ineffective. Although the patch notes do not specify the rifle’s exact location in the patch notes, they provide a vague description that hints at its whereabouts. Nonetheless, the rifle’s precise location and equipment necessary to obtain it quickly have been identified.

How to Get the Rifle in Sons of the Forest

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Patch 07 notes for Sons of the Forest says, “the rifle which can be found in one of the caves.” This is a highly vague description of its location, which isn’t unusual because End Night Games prefers to have its players find new items without their help. However, I have found the rifle and can narrow this description to a specific cave, so you don’t have to spend precious time exploring every cave in the game: the Lake Cave.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Lake cave is the same cave where you found the Golden Armor and Night Vision Goggles. There are two entrances to the lake cave, marked above, but I found the quickest and safest entrance to use is the one on the lake itself. Once inside the cave, you will find the rifle after the first underwater swim on the right path, being held by the corpse of a soldier.

Related: How to get Night Vision Goggles in Sons of the Forest

You will need a Rebreather to traverse the cave, and I also found it was necessary to bring a powerful weapon like a shotgun and plenty of ammo because the cave is filled with Mutants. The cave is also highly dark, so you must bring a light source like a flashlight or night vision goggles to help you navigate and fight mutants located here.

- This article was updated on June 23rd, 2023