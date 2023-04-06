Image: Newnight

Are you wondering how to get Night Vision Goggles in Sons of the Forest? Players have been eagerly awaiting the addition of items they have identified but were not released at the beginning of early access. One of these items, Night Vision Goggles, has finally been added by the development team in the third significant update of Sons of the Forest. However, there is currently no information on where to find them, and they are hidden somewhere you wouldn’t find on your own (or at least very quickly). So, here is where to find the Night Vision Goggles in Sons of the Forest.

Where to Find the Night Vision Goggles in Sons of the Forest

You will find the Night Vision Goggles inside a cave next to the River on the spot we highlighted in the picture above. Head inside the cave, and you will find a skeleton sitting on a chair. The skeleton will be wearing the Night Vision Goggles, and you must take them off to add them to your inventory.

To equip the Night Vision goggles, you must open your inventory. You will find them sitting on the top right next to your Binoculars. Once equipped, the Night Vision Goggle will allow you to see in dark places like caves. This is extremely useful because you will now have both hands free while exploring.

After finding them, you might wonder if you have unlimited use or need to use them sparingly. There is no information on the requirements to keep the Night Vision Goggles running or if they even take batteries like the flashlight and stun baton. However, since this is a survival game, you can imagine that you will have to manage the battery life of the Night Vision Goggles, and you must be strategic in using them. We will update this guide once we know more.

