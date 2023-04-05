How to Build a Rope Bridge in Sons of the Forest

Image: Endnight Games Ltd

As you play through Sons of the Forest, you will want to create as many structures that will aid you in your quest for survival. Helpful structures include a roof for your home base, doors that can lock, and bridges to help you navigate the terrain more efficiently. A Suspension Bridge—also known as the Rope Bridge—is the perfect design that will allow you to stay above Cannibals on the ground near your home base. Want to build a Rope Bridge? Read on for the steps to create this structure quickly.

Steps to Build a Rope Bridge in Sons of the Forest

The first step in building a Rope Bridge is collecting the necessary materials—in this case, logs and ropes. You can find logs by chopping down trees, while you can find ropes by heading into enemy camps where there will be about 2 or 3 piles of rope to pick up.

Create Two Frames for Your Bridge

Once you have a good amount of logs and ropes—about 10+ for each—you can continue to the steps below and build your bridge. Here is how you can create a frame for your bridge.

Place a log horizontally on the ground. Place two logs at the ends of the horizontal log in a vertical position. Place a single log horizontally on the top of this structure, creating a frame. Fill the gaps with other logs. Lastly, lean two logs on both sides of the frame you created.

Create a Staircase for the Bridge

The next step is to start making the stairs on the frame. Follow the steps below to create stairs for the bridge.

Look between the two logs you have leaning on the frame and cycle through the building options displayed by white lines. Select the building option that looks like stairs and start crafting. Once done, head to where you want the bridge to end and create the same frame and stairs mentioned in the steps above.

Related: Full Sons of the Forest Update Roadmap and Schedule – Next Coming SotF Updates.

Start Adding Rope

You will want to start adding rope to your bridge. Follow the steps below.

Equip Rope. When standing at the first frame you created, look towards the top of this frame, and once you see an arrow, press the left mouse button. Walk to the other frame while holding the left mouse button and connect the rope to this frame. Repeat step 2 and 3 to connect another rope.

Make the Walkway for The Bridge

Finally, the last step is connecting the two frames by creating a walkway. Here are the steps to do just that.

Climb the stairs of either frame and look down between the two ropes until you see white arrows. Press the left mouse button once the arrows appear to start placing logs for the walkway. Continue placing logs until you reach the other frame of the bridge—the ending of the bridge.

- This article was updated on April 5th, 2023