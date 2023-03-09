How to Lock Doors in Sons of the Forest

Image: Endnight Games

When you set up your base in Sons of the Forest, you’ll rely on it to keep yourself and your companions safe and the supplies you’ve gathered during your adventure. Unfortunately, wherever you’ve set yourself up, the hostile mutants you’ll face during gameplay won’t be far behind, so you’ll need to put up the barricades whenever possible.

Unfortunately, there is no in-game mechanic to allow you to lock the doors of any building, but that doesn’t mean there’s no way to keep yourself safe and secure within the walls. There are a few ways to keep anything from coming in or going out, regardless of whether or not there’s a lock and key attached. So, read on to find out how you can lock your doors.

Can You Lock Doors in Sons of the Forest?

There are three things you can do to help keep your doors closed, with the first being blocking the door by building a wooden lodge. Although it causes a bit of clutter in the entryway, and you’ll have to remove logs when you go in or out, it’ll keep your base safe from any enemy attacks or scavengers searching for easy supplies.

Surprisingly, placing a paper target on your door has also been reported by players to confuse enemies that approach your door and deter them from entering. This method of ‘locking’ is significantly less time-consuming than removing any logs from your wooden lodge to access your home and remembering to put them back once you leave, but it feels slightly less secure.

Finally, building a stick fence within your house inside your door works if you’re securing a larger base, and crafting a gate makes moving between areas significantly easier for you. However, it means enemies will still be able to get into your base — they’ll fall at the first hurdle. So even though there’s no way to lock your doors properly, you can keep yourself and your base safe in several ways.

- This article was updated on March 9th, 2023