Image: Endnight Games

Having a nice base to stay in during the night time is a necessity in Sons of the Forest. Not only will it give you a place to store all of your resources but it will also help keep you safe from the cannibals that patrol the forest. But building a base can be a bit challenging when you are just starting out. Let’s go over how to build a base in Sons of the Forest.

What You Need to Build a Base in Sons of the Forest

In order to build a base in Sons of the Forest, you are going to need a lot of resources. The most basic of what you will need is a bunch of logs. So start chopping trees and dragging logs to your ideal base location, preferably near fresh water.

Related: How to Build a Rain Catcher in Sons of the Forest

Outside of logs, you will want to gather a bunch of other basic resources like sticks and leaves to help out with building smaller things like drying racks and roofs for your buildings. gathering all of this is super easy since you don’t need to worry about inventory space for small items.

Don’t forget you can also send Kelvin out to gather some of the smaller resources for you like sticks and whatnot. That way you can focus on building while he is out gathering.

How to Build In Sons of the Forest

To build a base or any structure for that matter, you will want to first open your crafting journal by pressing B (by default). With this open, you will have the option to place down a few premade structures.

Starting out you will probably want to just make a basic tent with a campfire for your base. While this won’t provide much defense, it will give you a place to take nap so you don’t get too exhausted.

As you progress through the game, you will be able to build full-on buildings as well as defensible walls and gates to make a compound for yourself that you can call home.

Once you have your base fully set up, you should feel a lot more confident to go out and explore the world. Maybe you can find yourself a nice firearm for defense or just gather more materials to craft some nice armor for yourself.

- This article was updated on February 24th, 2023