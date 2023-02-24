Is There an Inventory Limit in Sons of the Forest?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The inventory system in Sons of the Forest is different and many might be wondering if there is a limit to how much stuff you can put in your inventory. After you figure out how to drop items, you’ll also see that your inventory size is quite large in Sons of the Forest. But how large, exactly?

How Big is Your Inventory Size in Sons of the Forest?

In Sons of the Forest, one size fits all. The big bag you pick up at the beginning of the game is your full inventory and there is no way to increase it. Luckily, you won’t need to.

To open your inventory, press I or down on the d-pad. With the mat in front of you, you’ll see everything that you’re carrying. And you can carry a lot of stuff.

In Sons of the Forest, you can carry as much stuff as you’re able. Each item has a limit instead of the entire bag having a carrying capacity.

How Does the Inventory Work in Sons of the Forest?

For example, when you are out gathering berries, you can pick as many as you can carry. Once you can’t carry anymore, the berries you try to pick will fall off and not go into your inventory.

However, once you are at max berries, you can still collect as many flowers or other berries as you can. This applies to sticks, rocks, rope, and everything else in Sons of the Forest.

That is how the inventory and carrying capacity work in Sons of the Forest. You won’t slow down if you are carrying too much. You can carry as much of one thing as you can with no penalties for every other item.

- This article was updated on February 24th, 2023