Image: Endnight Games

Sons of the Forest has plenty of moments where playing with others can be of great benefit to you — although observing player name tags may get on some people’s nerves. Thankfully there is a way to deal with the name tags if you find them to be annoying or want some more immersion. This guide will take you through the process of how to hide player names in Sons of the Forest.

Hiding Player Name Tags in Sons of the Forest

In order to hide player name tags follow the steps listed below:

Open up the “Options” menu and proceed to the “Gameplay” menu. Underneath the “GUI” section you will be able to find a “Player Name Tags” option. Turn this setting to be off. It will stop player names from being shown in the game when you are playing with others.

Once you have hidden the player names, you can get back to surviving without seeing a floating tag on a frequent basis. No matter what your reason for turning name tags off is; you can rest assured that you can now do this.

When Can I Start Hiding Other Player Names and Is There Any Use for Player Tags?

You can start hiding them as soon as you boot the game up. There is no restriction on unlocking the options menu so you can turn player names off quickly without issue. In terms of their actual worth — they can be useful if you want to keep a track of where everyone is. For example, if you are going through a dimly lit forest then they can help out a lot in finding each other.

If you are someone who does prefer to have everyone’s name on show; then you can choose to leave the setting alone. There are plenty of other exciting settings to mess around with and not just a name tag option.

- This article was updated on March 9th, 2023