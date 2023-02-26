Image: Endnight Games

Sons of the Forest has plenty of brilliant features and some are even hidden away a little such as the Big Head Mode. If you are wanting to take your island survival to the next level then something like this specific entertaining mode will ensure that happens. This article will take you through everything you need to know about how to turn on Big Head Mode in Sons of the Forest.

Big Head Mode Activation in Sons of the Forest

The process of turning on Big Head Mode in Sons of the Forest is much simpler than you may expect. You will just have to pause the game and go to the options menu. From there you can navigate to the Gameplay menu and go to where the category of ‘Gameplay’ is on the screen. Under that, you will notice a toggle area with ‘Big Head Mode’ visible for you to turn on or off.

Related: How to Give Virginia a Weapon in Sons of the Forest

It is an incredibly hilarious feature that will brighten up any of your survival days on the brutal island. It doesn’t just affect human heads but also even animals in the world — if you see something dashing away into the forest with strange proportions you can make a guess it’ll be thanks to Big Head Mode. No matter what you are planning to do on your journey, it’s worth checking out the feature.

Does Big Head Mode Affect Anything Else Other Than Heads?

No, there will be no gameplay changes with Big Head Mode on as it is simply an aesthetic mechanic. This means that you can use the mode to your heart’s content without having to worry about increasing difficulty in any other area. Because of this, there is absolutely no disadvantage to be had if you choose to utilize the mode through your gameplay sessions.

Big Head Mode will continue to reign supreme as one of the most humourous features to grace the gaming community. It has been in some early games for a while but this time around Sons of the Forest has taken its shot with it.

- This article was updated on February 26th, 2023