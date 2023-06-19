Where to Find the Sunken Ships in Al Mazrah and Ashika Island? Warzone DMZ Unknown Shipping Mission, Explained

Image: Attack of the Fanboy.

In order to complete the White Lotus Tier 2 Unknown Shipping mission in Warzone DMZ, you will be tasked with finding a total of five contraband packages scattered throughout sunken ships in both Al Mazrah and Ashika Island. Now, so that you can complete the mission as quickly as possible, here’s where to find all the Sunken Ships and their set Contraband Packages in Al Mazrah and Ashika Island in Warzone DMZ.

Warzone DMZ Unknown Shipping Guide: All 3 Al Mazrah Sunken Ship Locations

To start off, you will be able to find all three Al Mazrah sunken Ships in Warzone DMZ on the shores of Sawah Village, located in the map’s southmost part. Luckily, all the ships will be located fairly close to one another and be featured in the areas marked below.

All 3 Al Mazrah Sunken Ship Locations in DMZ

Now that you know the exact location of each Sunken Ship, here’s how to extract three Contraband Packages from the Sunken Ships in Al Mazrah:

Package 1 (Marked in Red): The first Contraband Package will be featured on a big battleship located in the area marked above. Once in the area, you will be able to find it by heading left after entering the hole in the vessel’s husk. Be advised, the area will feature a high number of enemies.

Package 2 (Marked in White): From the first package, you will be able to find the second one by heading right until you spot a cruise boat. After entering the boat, you will be able to find the package hidden beneath two really out-of-place bunk beds.

Package 3 (Marked in Yellow): The final package featured in Al Mazrah can be found by heading right from the husk of the cruise ship. Once at the spot marked above, you will be able to find the sunken ship, and thus the package, by diving towards it.

All 2 Ashika Island Sunken Ship Locations in Warzone DMZ

Like the ones featured in Al Mazrah, you will be able to find all Ashika Island sunken ships fairly close to one another, this time in the Shipwreck area, located on the map’s rightmost area. You can check out the exact location of each ship below.

Now, here’s how to extract Two Contraband Packages from the sunken ships on Ashika Island:

Package 1 (Marked in Red): Once at the marked area, you will be able to find the package by diving into a submerged area located inside the boat and right in front of the HMS Shipwreck Cache.

Package 2 (Marked in White): After finding the boat inside the area marked above, you will be able to find the package placed on its bow (front of the boat/past the vessel).

This guide was made while playing Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2: Warzone DMZ on PlayStation 5.

- This article was updated on June 19th, 2023