Warzone 2 DMZ has many Dead Drops scattered around the various maps to find and one of the drops people will tend to need to seek out is the Town Center Dead Drop. We know that the specific location of the drop can be a bit tricky to find for players. This article will take you through where to find the Town Center Dead Drop in Warzone DMZ.

Town Center Dead Drop Location in Warzone DMZ

The Town Center Dead Drop is directly in between the E5 and E4 quadrants on Ashika Island. It is in a back alley behind a building so if you follow the wall that loops around you will run into the White dumpster with the black lid. This is the Town Center Dead Drop and it will inform you it is a Dead Drop when you are near it and have your crosshair over it.

I would recommend using the inner canals (and a jet ski) for quicker traveling routes if you are on the outside of the island before going to reach the Dead Drop. The area is usually packed with enemies so having great equipment/weapons with you will be vital to ensure your safety while trying to get to the drop — other players are also commonly found around the Town Center.

What is the Town Center Dead Drop for in Warzone DMZ?

The Town Center Dead Drop just like any other Dead Drop regularly used for purposes like depositing cash and lowering the insured weapon cooldown timers. However, this particular drop is also related to a Forward Operating Base objective so you will generally have to visit this Dead Drop if (like me) you want to complete every task on offer.

Now that you know where to find the Town Center Dead Drop, you can take note of it and prepare to go and seek it out in the game — time to get moving fast once again!

