Where to Find Thunder Stone in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Check out where to find a Thunder Stone in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl

November 26th, 2021 by Franklin Bellone Borges

Thunder-Stone-Brilliant-Diamond

In both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl, players can get hold of many evolutionary stones, which are needed to get some of the best Pokémon in the game, as well as many fan-favorites, such as Eevee’s Electric-type evolution Jolteon, thanks to the Thunder Stone. With that said, we will now tell you where you can find Thunder Stones in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl.

Overall, you can find Thunder Stones in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl on both Sunyshore City and on the Grand Underground.

Where to Find the Thunder Stone on Sunyshore City

You can reach the Thunder Stone on Sunyshore City by going up the starts located left of the town’s Pokémon Center and then heading right until you find a Sailor NPC in front of a set of stairs. Go down the stairs to find the Thunder Stone at the left of them. To recap, here’s how to find Sunyshore City’s Thunder Stone on both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl, so that out can get Jolteon as fast as possible.

  • Go to Sunyshore City.
  • Reach the Pokémon Center and go up the stairs on the left.
  • Go right until you find a Sailor NPC.
  • Go down and get the Thunder Stone.

As we said above, you can also get a Thunder Stone by taking part in the mining mini-game at the Grad Underground. But keep in mind that the chances of getting a stone following this method will depend entirely on luck.

Both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl are available now, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. If you are unsure about which version to get, don’t forget to check out the main differences between Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

