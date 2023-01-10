Where to Find Trolls in Old School RuneScape (OSRS)

Need to find some trolls for your slayer task in Old School RuneScape? This guide will help with that. There’s a long list of possible troll locations in the game, but there are a few hotspots that spawn multiple trolls every minute, making them the perfect places to slash through your slayer tasks. Depending on your progress throughout Old School RuneScape, your troll farming spot will vary, but there are even spots for players who are still very early in the game. Here are the best places to find trolls in Old School RuneScape.

OSRS Troll Locations

There are two great locations to farm trolls in Old School RuneScape if you’re looking to complete a slayer task. The first spot is located in the Fremenik Isles which can be accessed from the dock in Rellekka. Just choose to sail to Jatiszo and you’ll be a short distance away from the troll location.

Once you arrive in Jatiszo, head north across the bridge out of town and you’ll reach a snowy area crawling with ice trolls. They will continually spawn here, so it’s a great spot to complete your troll slayer task. If you can’t access Jatiszo, however, there’s another easy spot to find trolls.

The second location is also near Rellekka in the Fremennik Province. Northeast of Rellekka is the Keldagrim Entrance Mine. This location just so happens to be crawling with trolls, making it another great spot for slayer task completion.

Either spot works great for completing troll slayer tasks or just general grinding, so make note of their locations for future reference. You never know when you’ll need to find more trolls during your Old School RuneScape adventure.

Old School Runescape is available now on PC and mobile devices.

