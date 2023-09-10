Where to Get Adhesive in Starfield

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

If you plan on partaking in research and crafting weapon upgrades and mods in Starfield, you will want to acquire a ton of resources. Some resources are easy to come by, while others are scarce. Adhesive can be challenging to acquire, but there is one spot in the game that seems to always have this resource. Read further to learn where you can get Adhesive in Starfield.

How to Get Adhesive Resource in Starfield

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

To get Adhesive in Starfield, you will want to travel to Gagarin Landing on the planet called Gagarin in the Alpha Centauri star system. When you arrive, continue until you reach “Clint’s Collectibles.” This store is right by the landing pad. Head inside and speak to the guy behind the desk, and he will have Adhesive in stock. Purchase as many as you want, or all of them until he is out of stock.

To refill Clint’s Collectibles inventory, you only need to wait for 48 in-game local hours. You can wait by sleeping in a bed or sitting in a chair and selecting the wait option. Even easier, there is a bench outside Clint’s Collectibles where you can sit and wait for the appropriate time. The maximum wait time is 24 hours, so you must do this twice.

After waiting for 48 hours, Clint’s Collectibles should have more Adhesive in stock. Sometimes, although rare, the vendor’s inventory will change, so you may have to rest for 48 hours again for Adhesive to show up.

Related: Where to Get Structural in Starfield

Additional Vendors With Adhesive for Sale

While Clint’s Collectibles is the most reliable for this rare resource, a few other options sell Adhesive. Check them out below.

Jae Montreal – New Homestead

– New Homestead Jemison Mercantile – New Atlantis

– New Atlantis Amoli Bava – New Atlantis

– New Atlantis UC Exchange – Cydonia

Outside of purchasing adhesives from vendors, you can also acquire the resource by scanning and harvesting plants found on planets. When scanning the area, a list of resources will appear, and if you see Adhesive listed, make sure to harvest. You will have the best luck by harvesting Sweetwater Cacti on Gargarin in Alpha Centauri.

- This article was updated on September 10th, 2023