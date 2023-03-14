Where to get all Minerals in Barotrauma – Mining Guide

Image: Daedalic Entertainment

Minerals are essential in Barotrauma and can be broken down into raw materials using a plasma cutter. When in raw material form, each material has its unique purpose that can help with everything ranging from blood loss, crafting ammunition, creating flames and explosives, and so forth. So how can you find these minerals and make that first step towards obtaining raw materials? We have the locations of each Mineral in this guide, so you know where to look.

Where to Find All Minerals in Barotrauma

The percentages below show the chances of finding each Mineral. The first percentage represents the level itself, the second is the cave of the level, and the third is the abyss. Once you obtain the Mineral you are looking for, it can take up to 10 seconds to break it down with the Plasma Cutter into the raw material form—so be patient.

Players can use a Mineral Scanner to increase their chances of finding the specific Mineral they have in mind. Players can do this by opening the Sonar Panel and setting it to active mode, and activating the Sonar Panel option.

Note: Percentages follow the order of Level, Cave, Abyss.

Mineral The Aphotic Plateau Cold Caverns Europan Ridge The Great Sea Hydrothermal Wastes Amblygonite 90%, 10%, 10% 0%, 0%, 0%. 80%, 10%, 10% 90%, 10%, 0% 60%, 0%, 0%. Aragonite 5%, 0%, 0% 15%, 10%, 0%. 10%, 10%, 0% 5%, 0%, 0% 5%, 0%, 0% Bornite 50%, 50%, 0% 80%, 80%, 10%. 70%, 70%, 5% 20%, 20%, 0% 15%, 15%, 0% Brockite 60%, 0%, 0% 0%, 0%, 0%. 40%, 0%, 5% 40%, 0%, 0% 20%, 0%, 0% Cassiterite 65%, 65%, 0% 30%, 30%, 10%. 50%, 50%, 5% 50%, 50%, 0% 30%, 30%, 10% Chalcopyrite 30%, 30%, 10% 25%, 20%, 20%. 25%, 20%, 20% 30%, 30%, 0% 35%, 35%, 0% Chamosite 40%, 40%, 5% 40%, 40%, 50%. 50%, 50%, 25% 30%, 30%, 5% 35%, 35%, 5% Chrysoprase 40%, 40%, 5% 65%, 65%, 5%. 50%, 50%, 5% 20%, 20%, 5% 10%, 10%, 0% Cryolite 50%, 50%, 10% 10%, 40%, 30%. 30%, 50%, 20% 65%, 65%, 0% 60%, 60%, 0% Dementonite Cluster 0%, 5%, 30% 0%, 0%, 0%. 0%, 0%, 0% 0%, 50%, 100% 0%, 100%, 100% Diamond 50%, 50%, 2% 60%, 60%, 50%. 60%, 60%, 2% 40%, 40%, 0% 30%, 30%, 0%

Esperite 40%, 40%, 0% 40%, 40%, 0%. 40%, 40%, 0% 40%, 40%, 0% 20%, 20%, 0% Fulgurium Chunk 0%, 5%, 50% 0%, 0%, 0%. 0%, 0%, 0% 0%, 50%, 125% 0%, 100%, 125%

Galena 50%, 60%, 50% 50%, 60%, 0%. 60%, 70%, 50% 50%, 60%, 0% 20%, 20%, 0% Graphite 60%, 60%, 0% 30%, 30%, 0%. 40%, 40%, 5% 60%, 60%, 0% 40%, 40%, 0% Hydroxyapatite 50%, 50%, 0% 45%, 45%, 25%. 55%, 55%, 10% 40%, 40%, 0% 30%, 30%, 0% Ilmentite 60%, 60%, 0% 0%, 0%, 0%. 40%, 70%, 50% 30%, 20%, 0% 10%, 10%, 0% Incendium Crystal 0%, 5%, 30% 0%, 0%, 0%. 0%, 0%, 0% 0%, 50%, 100% 0%, 100%, 100% Iron Ore 50%, 50%, 0% 65%, 65%, 10%. 50%, 50%, 5% 40%, 40%, 0% 30%, 30%, 0% Langbeinite 50%, 50%, 25% 15%, 15%, 100%. 30%, 30%, 50% 65%, 65%, 5% 50%, 50%, 5% Lazulite 30%, 30%, 5% 50%, 50%, 15%. 45%, 45%, 10% 15%, 15%, 0% 10%, 10%, 0% Paralyxis 20%, 0%, 50% 0%, 0%, 0%. 0%, 0%, 0% 25%, 0%, 5% 20%, 0%, 5% Physicorium Bar 0%, 5%, 50% 0%, 0%, 0%. 0%, 0%, 0% 0%, 50%, 125% 0%, 100%, 125% Polyhalite 50%, 50%, 15% 20%, 20%, 25%. 40%, 40%, 25% 40%, 40%, 10% 30%, 30%, 5% Pyromorphite 50%, 50%, 2% 20%, 20%, 5%. 30%, 30%, 3.33% 30%, 30%, 0% 20%, 20%, 5% Quartz 40%, 40%, 1% 70%, 70%, 1%. 60%, 60%, 1% 30%, 30%, 0% 10%, 10%, 0% Sphalerite 15%, 10%, 0% 20%, 20%, 0%. 20%, 20%, 0% 10%, 0%, 0% 5%, 0%, 0% Stannite 50%, 50%, 0% 75%, 75%, 20%. 65%, 65%, 0% 45%, 45%, 0% 25%, 25%, 0% Sylvite 50%, 50%, 10% 10%, 10%, 30%. 25%, 25%, 20% 70%, 70%, 5% 75%, 75%, 0% Thorianite 50%, 50%, 25% 0%, 0%, 0%. 30%, 0%, 50% 75%, 60%, 0% 50%, 50%, 0% Titanite 50%, 60%, 50% 0%, 0%, 0%. 10%, 15%, 100% 75%, 80%, 10% 65%, 80%, 10% Triphylite 30%, 30%, 10% 10%, 10%, 10%. 40%, 40%, 50% 30%, 30%, 10% 10%, 10%, 10% Uranium Ore 30%, 10%, 0% 45%, 10%, 25%. 50%, 10%, 10% 25%, 10%, 0% 20%, 10%, 0%



This cheat sheet should give you a headstart in finding all the necessary minerals you need. But did you know that there are a bunch of cheats for Barotrauma? We have compiled a list of these cheats for you on the Attack of the Fanboy site, so make sure to check that out! Some cheats listed will allow you to play the game your way and add to the fun.

- This article was updated on March 14th, 2023