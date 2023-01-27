The Covert Cloak item is an essential tool for Pokemon trainers looking to up their game. Found in the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet games, you can use the Covert Cloak to negate various effects from the opposing Pokemon. This ability is handy when facing off against types of Pokemon that heavily rely on inflicting status effects, such as Arcanine and Mimikyu with their Will O’Wisps, for example. If you’re interested in using this item, here’s where to get the Covert Cloak in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet!

Where to Get the Covert Cloak in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

To get the Covert Cloak in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you’ll need to make your way to Levincia. This city is located in the east of the region, near the northern coast. It’s a large city with various shops, including one that sells the Covert Cloak. Once you’re in Levincia, you should be able to find a shop called the Delibird Presents Shop, where you can buy the Covert Cloak held item for 20,000 Pokedollars. While you need to spend a large amount of money to purchase this item, its effects make it worth it.

An alternative way to get the Covert Cloak is by obtaining it near the West side of a Pokemon Center in Mountenevera. This is an excellent way to save money, but be warned, as the path to this area is not beginner-friendly. You’ll find various powerful and challenging Pokemon lurking around this area, so make sure to be prepared, and stock up on some healing items if you can. You can check out the map below to help you locate the Covert Cloak.

When you purchase or obtain the Covert Cloak, you’ll be able to equip it to one of your Pokemon. This will allow them to negate moves that inflict status effects and lower their stats from the opposing Pokemon. This includes moves such as Flamethrower, Body Slam, Lick, and many more, which can all be negated by the Covert Cloak.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on January 27th, 2023