Which Cyberpunk 2077 Class Works for You?

One of the core facets of a game like Cyberpunk 2077 is a flexible skill tree that allows you to tailor your game experience to fit your playstyle preference. As you play through the game, the skills you gain will fit into one of three classes: Solo, Netrunner, and Techie. While you may use one of these archetypes to start your journey in Night City, you won’t be locked into that class as you can gain skills from any of the classes as you progress through the game. By the end of the game, you will have a character that is a perfect reflection of your play style, which adds yet another layer of customization to your character. While this does add a little diversity to your character in terms of how you play the game, if this is like games that feature flexible skill trees previous to this one, most players will find themselves leaning heavily into one of the classes. With that in mind, this guide will help you figure out what is involved in each Cyberpunk 2077 class so that you can make the best chance when the game releases this later this year.

Solo

The Solo class is for someone looking for a more stripped-down combat-focused play style. Most skills are designed to promote a melee combat style and statistics that focus on strength and endurance. Solo works for those who are hoping to plow through the game, draw your blood, and deal with the consequences after.

Solo features the Combat Sense skill, allowing you to scan the surrounding area for threats and danger and might allow you to track these threats around the area. This ability will help you plot your way through an area and determine whether or not you should engage with certain enemies.

This Cyberpunk 2077 class seems to be tailored towards those who don’t want to get too caught up with alternatives to combat and story progression and would rather take the more direct route.

Netrunner

The Netrunner class appears to take a more strategic approach to combat and battlefield navigation. Whether it’s through subversion in combat or through manipulation of the technology of the world around them, Netrunners focus on indirect and more thoughtful strategies to make combat easier or altogether avoidable.

With this skill set, they can also manipulate the environment around them to make progressing through them much easier, as well, using things like terminals and security systems. Netrunners also seem to focus on stealth and espionage.

This Cyberpunk 2077 class seems to fit well with the optimizing types that like to maximize their advantages going into a situation; this also feels like a nice hybrid between Solo and Techie.

Techie

Where Solo doesn’t mess as much with technology and Netrunners manipulate the tech around them, Techies directly utilizes technology to grow their power. Instead of manipulating the world around them, Techies upgrade their weapons and themselves to affect their ability and how they’ll manage the battlefield.

The Techie doesn’t stop there, though: you can model a wide variety of gadgets that perform all kinds of purposes such as portable terminals, explosives, spy tech, and more. Your loadout becomes more than just your weapons and gear.

Try to keep in mind that you’re not locked into one skill tree once you start choosing skills from it, much like games that CD Projekt RED has made in the past, so feel free to pick and choose what feels right for you. Keep in mind, also, that there are different “life paths” you can choose when creating your character, so there are tons of ways, outside of appearance, to make your character truly unique and amazing.