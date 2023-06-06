Which Sin Should You Inscribe Into the Wood in Diablo 4?

Image: Blizzard Entertainment

Diablo 4 players will be prepared for facing numerous choices throughout their campaign playthrough but some choices require some more thought, like the inscription of a sin in the wood moment. You will want to make sure you are making the best decision possible and we are here to help you with that. This article will take you through which sin you should inscribe into the wood in Diablo 4.

What to Inscribe into the Wood in Diablo 4 | Choice of Sin to Inscribe in the Rite of Passage Quest

A few different options are on offer when reaching the wood inscription part of the Rite of Passage quest. Regardless of whatever sin you decide to inscribe, there is no difference in the outcome of what happens in the quest: this means you can choose any. The inscriptions you can choose are listed below and we will give a brief analysis of what each one could mean for your character.

Pride — The basis of the inscription question is that you are to inscribe a sin that “troubles you”. If you think that your character may be too prideful for slaying demons then this could be a suitable choice of inscription.

— The basis of the inscription question is that you are to inscribe a sin that “troubles you”. If you think that your then this could be a suitable choice of inscription. Greed — Perhaps for this sin, you may think your character could simply be in all of this for fame or wealth . If you inscribed this into the wood then it may showcase that your character is going to focus instead on the help they can provide others with .

— Perhaps for this sin, you may think . If you inscribed this into the wood then it may . Fear — Your character may feel fearful of what’s to come with Lilith and Sanctuary as a whole so this could be a great choice of inscription.

— Your so this could be a great choice of inscription. Anger — After being kidnapped just a short time before this section of the quest, it wouldn’t surprise us if your character was feeling a little anger . If you think so, you could inscribe this.

— After being kidnapped just a short time before this section of the quest, . If you think so, you could inscribe this. Inscribe Nothing — If you’d rather remain passive and not inscribe anything then you can choose this option. The guard was expecting you originally to inscribe something on the tablet but nothing will happen if you decide not to. This was the option that we chose.

No matter what you choose, there are also no changes to anything related to the main campaign missions and quests. You can rest assured that you can inscribe anything you’d like without any repercussions on your experience.

Are the Rewards Different for the Rite of Passage Quest Based on What You Inscribe on the Diablo 4 Wood?

No, there are no alterations to the rewards you get for completing the quest. Every player will still receive the same gold and experience for the Rite of Passage quest. The full premise of this section of the quest is likely for some worldbuilding and introducing players to what will await them in Kyovashad — including the general culture of authorities in the city.

Now that you know you can inscribe anything you would like in the wood in Diablo 4, it’s time for you to make the personal decision of what you inscribe without any worries — get back to slaying those demons!

