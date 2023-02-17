Which Weapon Should You Choose in Wild Hearts?

You may wonder which weapon to use at the beginning of Wild Hearts, which is valid, considering each has its unique playstyle. Choosing a weapon can be confusing at first, but once you get further into the game, you’ll understand choosing a weapon depends on what type of Kemono you plan to fight. This is because each weapon fits into its category, whether that be Slash, Lunge, or Pummel, and every Kemono is weakest against one of these categories. So how do you know which weapon to choose? This guide has you covered and will inform you of everything you need to know.

How Do You Know Which Weapon to Use in Wild Hearts?

Once you hunt a Kemono, even if the hunt ends in defeat, the Kemono will end up on your Cyclopedia page, giving you all the information you need to know. Under physical effectiveness, there will be three logos representing each category of weapon with a specific amount of stars. The blue symbol means Slash, yellow means Pummel, and green represents Lunge weapons. The higher amount of stars present, the weaker the Kemono is to that specific weapon type. For example, in the image shown, we can see that the Sapscourge is most vulnerable against Slash weapons. It is best to look at the Cyclopedia before every hunt.

Weapon Categories

Below is what each weapon falls under.

Karakuri Katana – Slash

Nodachi – Slash

Bow – Lunge

Great Maul – Pummel

Battle Bladed Wagasa – Lunge

Hand Cannon – Pummel

Claw Blade – Slash

Karakuri Staff – Slash

While you won’t have the Hand Cannon, Claw Blade, and Karakuri staff until later in the game, it is still good to know this information.

If you find a Kemono that is weakest against a weapon you don’t like the playstyle, you don’t need to use that specific weapon. For example, if the Sapscourge is weakest against Slash weapons, but you decide to use a Pummel weapon, that is okay as long as you upgrade the weapon toward the Kemono’s attribute weakness. In this case, Sapscourge is weak to fire.

Wild Hearts is available now for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.