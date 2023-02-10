How Many Kemono Are In Wild Hearts?

As the release of Wild Hearts inches ever closer, players are interested to learn what kind of Monsters they need to prepare to face on their journey. From what gamers have seen, the Kemono are vast and terrifying creatures, melding the synthetic bone and flesh of animals, with the hostile forces of nature.

However, with other hunting monster games on the market, players may be wondering if they’ll be getting enough hunting in to quench their urges, so finding out how many Kemono could help players determine how quickly they’re ready to jump into this exciting new journey.

How Many Monsters Are There In Wild Hearts?

In Wild Hearts, Kemono come in different shapes and sizes. Alongside plenty of smaller Kemono, for players to hunt down while looking for specific parts, there will also be over 20 Giant Kemono that players will need to track down during this cutthroat quest.

While the number may seem small, the developers mentioned that they were aiming for quality over quantity, but gamers that think this number is relatively small need not fret. In a Reddit AMA about Wild Hearts, the developers did confirm that there will be more Kemono added into the game post-launch available at no extra cost.

The Wild Hearts dev team is quoted as saying the following during this Reddit AMA:

Answering this in reverse order: 1/ Yes! There are plans to add more Kemono after launch!

2/ We’re a new IP and we’ll have over 20 Kemono in the game at launch as our focus has been on quality over quantity. We haven’t revealed all of them yet as we want to keep some as surprises, but we’re excited to see everyone’s reactions to our full collection of Kemono when the game launches on Feb 17. WILDHEARTSDevTeam via Reddit (r/WildHearts)

For those in possession of a current generation console, it seems that Wild Hearts may be a title that should be on your radar, especially if you are a fan of hunting large monsters before the sun breaks. And there are a few other features that can keep gamers across platforms happy as they set out on the hunt of a lifetime.

Wild Hearts will be available on February 17 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 9th, 2023